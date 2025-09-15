How Did Oregon State's Future Opponents Fare In Week Three?
The Oregon State Beavers will have an uphill battle to qualify for a bowl game in their 2025 campaign. The Beavers will have to quickly move past their latest road loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock as they prepare to travel down I-5 to do battle with the Ducks in Autzen Stadium. Here is how the Beavers' future opponents fared in week three of the college football season.
Oregon
The Ducks looked somewhat mortal for the first time this season, albeit that was in the fourth quarter of a sleepy road game at Northwestern with their backups in. The biggest weakness that shone through from Oregon was their run defense, as Northwestern was able to amass 194 yards on the ground against the Ducks. Oregon would go on to win 34-14.
Houston
The Cougars moved to 3-0 with an impressive 36-20 win at home over Colorado. Cougars running back Dean Connors had a great day on the ground, turning 22 carries into 89 yards and one touchdown. Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr reeled in five catches for 117 yards as the Cougs moved to 3-0. Oregon State will welcome Houston to Corvallis in week five.
App State
App State dropped their third game of the season to Southern Miss to fall to 1-2. App State quarterback A.J. Swann had three interceptions on the day and was 15-23 through the air. App State wide receiver Jaden Barnes was the lone bright spot, reeling in 10 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown.
Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons suffered their first loss of their season last Thursday, dropping a 34-24 decision at home to NC State. Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford struggled, going 21-35 through the air with two interceptions. NC State running back Daylan Smothers rushed 24 times for 165 yards. The Beavs will face off against Wake Forest and former Washington State coach Jake Dickert on October 11 in Corvallis.
Lafayette
Lafayette defeated Georgetown 42-37 in a high-scoring, electric game to go to 2-1 on the season. Leopards Running back Kente Edwards had a game for the ages as he rushed 19 times for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Oregon State will host Lafayette on October 18 at Reser Stadium.
Washington State
The Cougars had a disaster of a day down in North Texas. Cougars quarterback Jaxon Potter had three interceptions, and starting running back Kirby Vorhees only managed 33 yards on six carries. North Texas would ultimately run away with this one by a score of 59-10. The Cougars and Beavs have a home-and-home series still to be played this season.
Tulsa
The Golden Hurricane dropped to 1-2 after a 42-23 loss against Navy. The Midshipmen used dual-threat quarterback Blake Horvath in a running role, as he carried 21 times for 159 yards and a touchdown. Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes went 22-37 for 189 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Sam Houston
The Bearkats had a bye this past week, but their previous game was a 37-20 loss to Hawaii that dropped them to 0-3. The Bearkats will travel to Corvallis on November 8.