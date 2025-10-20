How Did Oregon State's Remaining Opponents Fare In Week 8
The Oregon State Beavers collected their first win of the 2025 season under Robb Akey Saturday night in Reser Stadium. The Beavs will now turn their attention towards their final four games of the season, and they will have ample time to prepare as Oregon State has a bye week this coming week. With the back stretch of the schedule imminent, here is how Oregon State’s future opponents fared in Week Eight.
Washington State
The Cougars have played extremely well the last two weeks. Two weeks ago, the Cougs took then No. 4 Ole Miss to the wire and followed that up with another impressive performance in Week Eight against the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers. This week, Washington State would end up dropping the game to Virginia 22-20 after leading the Cavaliers 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus went 18-for-27 through the air for 183 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Cougs and Beavs will play their first of two fixtures on November 1 in Corvallis, with the return fixture coming in Pullman on November 29.
Sam Houston
Oregon State fans can likely sympathize with those of Sam Houston this year. The Bearkats remained winless in their 2025 season as they dropped a midweek matchup against UTEP 35-17 to fall to 0-7 in their first season under head coach Phil Longo.
Sam Houston allowed 14 fourth quarter points. Bearkats running back Landon Brown had a productive day, carrying 13 times for 110 yards. Bearkats quarterback Hunter Watson went 13-for-19 through the air for 161 yards and one touchdown. The Bearkats will travel to Corvallis looking for potentially their first win on November 8.
Tulsa
The Golden Hurricane are 2-5 after dropping their third straight conference game. Tulsa lost a 41-27 decision to East Carolina last Thursday. East Carolina managed 568 total yards of offense against Tulsa, and averaged 6.2 yards per play. Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes went 23-for-41 through the air for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Tulsa represents the Beavers' final road trip of the regular season, as they'll take on Tulsa on the road on November 15 in their penultimate game of the 2025 regular season.