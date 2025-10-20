Oregon State Beavers On SI

How Did Oregon State's Remaining Opponents Fare In Week 8

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Karson Boschma (18) runs with the ball after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers collected their first win of the 2025 season under Robb Akey Saturday night in Reser Stadium. The Beavs will now turn their attention towards their final four games of the season, and they will have ample time to prepare as Oregon State has a bye week this coming week. With the back stretch of the schedule imminent, here is how Oregon State’s future opponents fared in Week Eight.

Washington State

Zevi Eckhaus scrambles out of the pocket against Virginia
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) scrambles from Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Daniel Rickert (52) in the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Cougars have played extremely well the last two weeks. Two weeks ago, the Cougs took then No. 4 Ole Miss to the wire and followed that up with another impressive performance in Week Eight against the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers. This week, Washington State would end up dropping the game to Virginia 22-20 after leading the Cavaliers 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. 

Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus went 18-for-27 through the air for 183 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Cougs and Beavs will play their first of two fixtures on November 1 in Corvallis, with the return fixture coming in Pullman on November 29.

Sam Houston

Bearkats quarterback Hunter Watson gets sacked
Aggie defensive lineman Ezra Christensen tackles the Bearkat quarterback for loss during Thursday night game against Sam Houston State at Aggie Memorial. / Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon State fans can likely sympathize with those of Sam Houston this year. The Bearkats remained winless in their 2025 season as they dropped a midweek matchup against UTEP 35-17 to fall to 0-7 in their first season under head coach Phil Longo.

Sam Houston allowed 14 fourth quarter points. Bearkats running back Landon Brown had a productive day, carrying 13 times for 110 yards. Bearkats quarterback Hunter Watson went 13-for-19 through the air for 161 yards and one touchdown. The Bearkats will travel to Corvallis looking for potentially their first win on November 8.

Tulsa 

Dominic Richardson runs with the ball against East Carolina
Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Dominic Richardson (21) runs with the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Golden Hurricane are 2-5 after dropping their third straight conference game. Tulsa lost a 41-27 decision to East Carolina last Thursday. East Carolina managed 568 total yards of offense against Tulsa, and averaged 6.2 yards per play. Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes went 23-for-41 through the air for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Tulsa represents the Beavers' final road trip of the regular season, as they'll take on Tulsa on the road on November 15 in their penultimate game of the 2025 regular season. 

