How Gabarri Johnson’s Second-Half Spark Pushed Oregon State to First Win of 2025
STAT LINE (Murphy): 9/12 (75%) 69 yards
STAT LINE (Johnson): 7/9 (78%) 69 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT | 82 rushing yards, 1 TD
GAME NOTES
In Oregon State's first win of 2025, the quarterback situation looked quite different from previous weeks. Throughout the first half, Maalik Murphy—who started the game—was primarily running the show. However, on occasion, Gabarri Johnson would step in for specific plays.
That combination produced next to nothing, as the first half felt all too familiar for the Beavers, who trailed FCS Lafayette 13–10 at halftime. After Oregon State’s opening drive of the second half—led by Murphy—resulted in a three-and-out, the Beavers turned to Johnson full-time.
Once Johnson entered the game, he never looked back. He became the catalyst for the offensive explosion that followed, leading the Beavers to touchdowns on five of their final seven drives, including one passing and one rushing score of his own.
On the ground, Johnson’s 82 rushing yards were the second most in an Oregon State rushing attack that totaled 365 yards—a mark that stands as the Beavers’ highest single-game total in a decade.
Naturally, Saturday’s performance raises the question: will interim Head Coach Robb Akey turn to Johnson full-time? No clear indications have been given yet, as Oregon State heads into its bye week before facing Washington State next.
BEST PLAY BREAK DOWN
At the 1:31 mark in the video linked below, we get a clear look at just how dangerous Johnson can be on the ground. On a zone read, he pulls the ball and immediately makes the unblocked defender miss with a subtle stutter-step before bursting into the open field.
As he gets upfield, Johnson makes another defender miss—this time using a quick jab step to the outside before cutting back inside of the safety—and walks cleanly into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown run.
