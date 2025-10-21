Oregon State Beavers On SI

How Oregon State Beavers Build on First Win of 2025

The Oregon State Beavers recorded their first win of their 2025 campaign Saturday night in Reser Stadium with a 45-13 win over Lafayette. Here are where the Beavers can improve and next steps for Akey's side going forward.

Kyle Clements

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Lafayette Leopards head coach John Troxell (left) and Oregon State Beavers interim head coach Robb Akey shake hands at midfield after the game at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers collected their first win of the 2025 season under Robb Akey Saturday night in Reser Stadium. The Beavers put together four good quarters for the first time all season to prevent an 0-8 start. Here is what went well for Oregon State and their next steps forward after their 45-13 victory to move to 1-7 on the year.

1. Build Off Of A Huge Anthony Hankerson Performance

Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson running for a touchdown
Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson broke loose on Saturday night at Reser Stadium, scampering for 204 yards on the ground on just 25 carries. Hankerson found the end zone on four separate occasions.

Cornell Hatcher Jr had an impressive game on the ground as well, rushing for 63 yards on just five carries. Oregon State quarterback Gabarri Johnson got in on the action as well, scrambling for 82 yards on just six carries.

For a minute there, the Beavers' rushing offense looked a bit like what it was last season and showed a glimpse of what fans hoped it could havve been all season long.

2. Go With Gabarri Johnson Moving Forward

Gabarri Johnson running during the third quarter against Lafayette
Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gabarri Johnson (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Johnson had a very strong game against Lafayette. The sophomore quarterback threw for 79 yards on 7/9 attempts and rushed for 82 yards, but the team seemed to respond to Johnson being brought off the bench into the game. The body language from Beavs was better, and the team played with a spark that had been missing in Reser Stadium for seven weeks leading up to Saturday nights matchup against Lafayette.

With the Beavs on a bye week, the Tacoma product will have a chance to show the coaching staff why he deserves to start.

3. Keep The Defense Rolling

The Beavers defense looked quite solid in their matchup against Lafayette, surrendering just 13 points and pitching a second half shutout. The secondary took a big step forward as they held Lafayette to just 167 yards passing. The Beavers also snagged an interception and the defensive line did a great job holding the Leopards to just 87 yards on the ground.

If the Beavs are able to put together another four quarters of good defense like they did against Lafayette, they'll be in a good spot going down the final stretch.

Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

