How Oregon State Beavers Build on First Win of 2025
The Oregon State Beavers collected their first win of the 2025 season under Robb Akey Saturday night in Reser Stadium. The Beavers put together four good quarters for the first time all season to prevent an 0-8 start. Here is what went well for Oregon State and their next steps forward after their 45-13 victory to move to 1-7 on the year.
1. Build Off Of A Huge Anthony Hankerson Performance
Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson broke loose on Saturday night at Reser Stadium, scampering for 204 yards on the ground on just 25 carries. Hankerson found the end zone on four separate occasions.
Cornell Hatcher Jr had an impressive game on the ground as well, rushing for 63 yards on just five carries. Oregon State quarterback Gabarri Johnson got in on the action as well, scrambling for 82 yards on just six carries.
For a minute there, the Beavers' rushing offense looked a bit like what it was last season and showed a glimpse of what fans hoped it could havve been all season long.
2. Go With Gabarri Johnson Moving Forward
Johnson had a very strong game against Lafayette. The sophomore quarterback threw for 79 yards on 7/9 attempts and rushed for 82 yards, but the team seemed to respond to Johnson being brought off the bench into the game. The body language from Beavs was better, and the team played with a spark that had been missing in Reser Stadium for seven weeks leading up to Saturday nights matchup against Lafayette.
With the Beavs on a bye week, the Tacoma product will have a chance to show the coaching staff why he deserves to start.
3. Keep The Defense Rolling
The Beavers defense looked quite solid in their matchup against Lafayette, surrendering just 13 points and pitching a second half shutout. The secondary took a big step forward as they held Lafayette to just 167 yards passing. The Beavers also snagged an interception and the defensive line did a great job holding the Leopards to just 87 yards on the ground.
If the Beavs are able to put together another four quarters of good defense like they did against Lafayette, they'll be in a good spot going down the final stretch.