How Maalik Murphy's Play Was A Silver Lining in Oregon State Loss to Fresno State
Oregon State's nine-point loss to Fresno State over the weekend left an egregiously bad taste in the mouths of Beaver nation. Nevertheless, quarterback Maalik Murphy showed an effectiveness in the vertical attack that Oregon State hasn't seen in quite a while.
Let's breakdown what Murphy did to give his team a chance despite Oregon State's shortcomings in other areas of the game.
STAT LINE: 31/48 (65%) 371 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs
Game Notes
In Murphy’s second start as a Beaver, he again put a number of big-time throws on film and continued to show that the traits that made him successful earlier in his career are still present in his new home. In the video linked below, check out the 1:08 and 1:40 marks for two of those throws—examples that should keep fans in Corvallis hopeful as the Beavers work through a tough start to the season.
Once again completing well over 60% of his passes, this time Murphy paired his efficiency with 371 passing yards and four touchdowns on a day when the Oregon State offense found its groove, racking up 509 total yards. However, alongside special teams mishaps and two interceptions from Murphy—including one that sealed the game—the Beavers came up short for the second week in a row.
Despite the loss, Murphy showed plenty of promise and will look to build on the positives and production from this week as the Beavers head to Lubbock, TX, to face Texas Tech in Week Three.
Best Play Breakdown
At the :41 mark in the video linked below, Murphy put his strength, instincts, and playmaking ability on full display. Fresno State brought a six-man pass rush, leaving one defender unblocked with a straight line to Murphy’s blindside. In a great display of feel and instinct, Murphy ducked under the free rusher, reversed out, reset his base, and completed a pass for an eight-yard gain on a play that had all the makings of being a sure five-plus-yard loss.
