How OC Ryan Gunderson Assesses Oregon State's Performance Through Two Games
While Oregon State's 36-27 loss to Fresno State in Week Two was a massive disappointment to Beaver fans, the majority of the blame for that performance can't go on the offense. The Beavers totaled 528 yards of offense compared to 318 by the Bulldogs.
While quarterback Maalik Murphy threw two interceptions, he also threw for touchdown passes in the game.
Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson spoke with local media in Corvallis on Tuesday to give his thoughts on his quarterback and the offense's growth from Week One to Week Two. Watch Gunderson's full media availability below.
On offensive aspects of the Fresno State game that stood out:
"The areas that we've emphasized, I thought we got their focus in and it was effort and finish. It was better. We want to climb and do more and more, and we are continuing to push that, but it's effort,
finish, and doing your job. It's not anything more than that. We can coach the rest of it, but those things I thought they did a better job with and I thought, you know, that they had some better results because of it. So we'll continue to push that package."
On Maalik Murphy's Decision Making:
"Better, I thought. Not trying to force too much. Doing his job and taking what was there. Is there stuff that we're going to keep coaching and opportunities that were out there? Absolutely. And the good thing about a guy like him is he's internally motivated. He wants it. I think he's starting to see how he's playing better when he prepares himself and works and approaches things a different way. He's still, you know, finding his groove and what works best for him... There were some things that I think we improved on with him last week."
On Taz Reddicks' breakthrough performance:
"Yeah, I think we've known that was there. There were flashes of it at times last year. But Taz has an ability to run with the ball in his hands. I know there wasn't necessarily like a big explosive. But he caught the ball in traffic at times and got some pretty critical first downs. So I was really happy to see that. I think we know that's there. I think he knows that's there. We just need to make it come to life more and more. But, you know, you need guys to step up to to take some coverage away from Trent to open up holes. Everybody should eat."