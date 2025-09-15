How Oregon State Football Moves Forward From Texas Tech Loss
The Oregon State Beavers suffered a 45-14 loss against Texas Tech in Lubbock this past weekend. A lightning delay at the beginning of the game did the Beavers no favors as Oregon State fell behind at halftime 28-0. Here is where the Beavers can improve going forward.
Establish The Run
Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson has not been able to get going in the first three games of Oregon State’s season. In Lubbock, Hankerson only managed 12 yards on 11 carries. The Beavers would finish with a measly eight yards of rushing offense. Oregon State will face Oregon next Saturday, and the Ducks showed they may be susceptible to the run, allowing 178 rushing yards to Northwestern. It will be imperative that if Oregon State hopes to pull off an upset for the ages, they establish the run early and often in Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
MORE: How Did Oregon State's Future Opponents Fare In Week Three?
Scheme the offense around David Wells Jr.
Oregon State wide receiver David Wells Jr was a lone bright spot in the Beavers' loss against Texas Tech. The sophomore reeled in six catches for 103 yards on the day. Oregon’s secondary is mostly made up of newer players, so it could be an opportunity for Wells to have a big day. Maalik Murphy had mild success in the passing game against Texas Tech, tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions while going 24/43 for 278 yards.
Get To The Quarterback
The Oregon State defense managed only two sacks in their loss to Texas Tech. The lack of pressure from the defensive line allowed Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton to throw for 464 yards and four touchdowns. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore hasn't faced much pressure through the Ducks' first three games, and a sack or two early in the first quarter could be enough to momentarily quiet the raucous crowd at Autzen Stadium.