How Oregon State's Future Opponents Fared In Week 12

Oregon State will have a luxury Washington State won't have: A bye week before the two sides meet in Pullman.

Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers student react to the video board during the third quarter against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers student react to the video board during the third quarter against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers will enjoy a bye week this week before getting to work in preparing for their final game of the 2025 season- a rematch in Pullman against the Washington State Cougars on November 29.

Here is how the Cougars have fared in the past few weeks and what the Beavers can expect as they close the book on a season most fans would like to forget.

Washington State defeated Louisiana Tech this past weekend in Pullman 28-3. Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus had a productive day, going 1 -for-25 for 146 yards and one touchdown. Eckhaus also scampered 11 times for 56 yards and found the end zone with his legs twice. Washington State running back Kirby Vorhees continues to impress, as he took 16 carries for 76 yards and found the endzone once. 

Zevi Eckhaus diving over a defensive back
Nov 15, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) tries to dive over Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Jacob Fields (8) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

The Cougars won’t have the same luxury the Beavers have with a bye week before the two teams matchup. Wazzu will tavel across the country to take on James Madison, who sit at 9-1 on the season. Oregon State and Washington State last played on November 1, with the Beavers taking a 10-7 decision that saw Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus toss two interceptions.

Anthony Hankerson running during the second half
Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball during the second half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Cougars may be in store for a different type of game when the Beavers travel up to Pullman. Oregon State quarterback Tristan Ti’a should see more playing time as he was effective against Tulsa, going 8/11 through the air for 141 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. 

WSU and OSU kick off for the second time this season on The CW, November 29 at 3:30 p.m.

