Washington State Football Rebounds With 28-3 Win Over Louisiana Tech
After a long two weeks where the Washington State Cougars stewed over their 10-7 loss to Oregon State, Jimmy Rogers' group took advantage of a chance to redeem themselves on Saturday with a 28-3 win over the visiting Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
The Cougar offense totaled 303 yards, with 157 on the ground. After failing to execute in the fourth quarter for several weeks in a row, the Cougs exorcised that demon Saturday, outscoring LA Tech 14-0 in the final frame.
The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff, but could not get past their own side of the field. LA Tech attempted a fake punt on fourth down, but redshirt freshman defensive back Kayo Patu made a fantastic diving play to bat away a pass that would have kept the drive alive.
Taking over at the 48, Zevi Eckhaus soon got the Cougars into the end zone with a 23-yard connection to Josh Meredith.
The two sides traded punts, then in the second quarter, Tony Freeman took one of those punts 58 yards into the red zone before getting tackled. It took the offense six plays to get the touchdown, a seven-yard rush by Eckhaus.
The teams again traded punts, then Louisiana Tech looked to be driving deep into Cougar territory. After a hard tackle on quarterback Trey Kukuk by Tucker Large, Kuku was flagged for shoving Large after the play, which pushed the Bulldogs back 15 yards. That led to the Bulldogs attempting a 47-yard field goal, which Drew Henderson missed wide right.
Henderson got a chance to redeem himself on a 51-yard make on Louisiana Tech's final possession of the half, helped along by a critical offsides penalty on the Cougars on the prior play, which was a miss from 56 yards. WSU took a 14-3 lead into the half.
The third quarter was a stalemate with neither team able to get within striking distance, until WSU moved the ball to the LA Tech six-yard line in the closing moments of the frame. To start the fourth quarter, Eckhaus got his second rushing touchdown of the night to cap a 14-play, 66-yard drive that ate up over eight minutes of the clock.
On the ensuing LA Tech possession, the Bulldogs were driving in WSU territory, until Colby Humphrey found a rare interception for the Cougar defense. That gave the Cougar offense the chance to put together another long drive lasting over seven and a half minutes before Kirby Vorhees found a hole in the middle of the offensive line and broke free for a 19-yard touchdown.
With just over a minute remaining, the Bulldogs had nowhere near enough time bridge a four possession gap.
Vorhees finished as the Cougs leading rusher with 16 carries for 76 yards, followed closely by Eckhaus with 56 yards. Through the air, Eckhaus completed 17 of his 25 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.
The Cougars improve to 5-5 on the season with an all-important matchup against the James Madison Dukes on November 22.
