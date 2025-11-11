Oregon State Beavers On SI

How Oregon State's Future Opponents Fared In Week 11

With Oregon State now reeling from their loss against Sam Houston, here is how their opponents fared in week 11.

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Baylor Hayes (10) throws the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
 The Oregon State Beavers suffered one of the most shocking losses in program history when they fell to winless Sam Houston State at Reser Stadium.

With just two games left in the season, here is how their future opponents fared over the weekend.

Tulsa

Tulsa running back Dominic Richardson running the ball
Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Dominic Richardson (21) runs with the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images


The Golden Hurricane fell to the Florida Atlantic Owls 40-21 in week 11. Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes had two interceptions along with 235 yards in the loss. Tulsa allowed 311 yards through the air and 109 yards on the ground. FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp went 21/29 for 279 yards for three touchdowns while FAU running back Kaden Sheilds-Dutton had a great day on the ground, carrying 10 times for over 100 yards. Tulsa will host Oregon State in Oklahoma in week 12 for the Beavs penultimate game of the season.

MORE: Oregon State Interim Robb Akey "Sick To My Stomach" After Latest Loss

Washington State

Washington State kicker Jack Stevens misses a kick
Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars kicker Jack Stevens (38) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jalil Tucker (22) celebrates in the background late in the 4th quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images


The Cougars have not played a game since the Beavers beat them in Corvallis back on November 1st. The win over Washington State was especially impressive for Oregon State considering the Cougars had gone to the wire against No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 20 Virginia.

A developing story for the Cougars is their poor play in fourth quarters with a score differential of minus 40 in fourth quarters.

"We need to come out of half better with a with a different level of focus," Cougs head coach Jimmy Rogers noted on Monday during his latest media availability in Pullman.

The Cougars will have a few warmup games before they welcome Oregon State to Pullman, as they play Louisiana Tech and they have a cross-country road trip to Virginia to take on James Madison. The Cougars and Beavers will face off on November 29th - it will be the last game played between the two sides as the “Pac-2.”

