Oregon State Interim Robb Akey "Sick To My Stomach" After Latest Loss
Oregon State's sad 2025 football season got worse over the weekend as the Beavers dropped a 17-21 result to a Sam Houston Bearkats squad that was previously winless.
The Beavers were shut out in the second half and committed a series of special teams blunders that have been a consistent theme this year. Sam Houston returned a kickoff and a blocked punt for touchdowns. Caleb Ojeda also missed two of his three field goal attempts.
After the result, interim Beavers head coach Robb Akey lamented his team's performance, noting his group simply has to find a way to play better in their final two contests of the year.
"Well, I'm disappointed. I feel sick to my stomach for our seniors, Akey said. "Obviously, their last opportunity. None of us obviously had the intention of it ending like this one. And certainly, and not just the seniors, I feel for this whole team. And it was not the outcome we had looked for. The team needed to take care of the team. That's what worked for us a week ago. And we had some things that we didn't give ourselves the opportunity to be able to overcome tonight. And that's basically what it gets down to. And while there were some improvements in some areas like we talked about last week, we talked about yards or whatever, you don't get points for those things. We got to win on the scoreboard."
Oregon State's offense generated significantly more yardage (474-157) than Sam Houston. However two interceptions by Gabarri Johnson and a lost fumble derailed them in more ways than one.
The Beavers are currently averaging 19.6 points per game, putting them No. 119 in that category out of 134 FBS teams.
"So, there's a lot of disappointment and we have two more opportunities and we're going to pick our boots up and we're going to have these guys rolling and we're going to go get after two new opponents," Akey noted Saturday night.
The Beavers are back in action this week with a road game at Tulsa. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on ESPN+. They will then conclude the season on November 29 against Washington State in Pullman.