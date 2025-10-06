Oregon State Beavers On SI

How Oregon State's Opponents Fared In Week Six

Oregon State is off to an 0-6 start to their season, but the Beavs have some very winnable games left on their schedule. Here is how their opponents fared in week six.

Kyle Clements

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray looks on from the tunnel before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray looks on from the tunnel before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers are off to their worst start since 1991 after their loss to Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina. Oregon State coach Trent Bray has started to make staff changes, and with the Beavers in the midst of an NIL debacle, Beaver nation could use a win in the next few weeks. Here is how Oregon State’s future opponents fared over the weekend.

Wake Forest

Wake Forest Receiver Chris Barnes
Oct 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies safety Tyson Flowers (11) defends against Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Chris Barnes (10) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images


The Demon Deacons moved to 3-2 on the season with an impressive 30-24 win over Virginia Tech. Wake Forest jumped out to a 24-14 lead at halftime thanks to a 21-point second quarter. Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford went 24-39 for 256 yards while tossing one touchdown and one interception. Wake Forest enjoyed a few explosive plays, most of which came from wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli, who reeled in three receptions for 88 yards. The Beavers will welcome Wake Forest into Reser Stadium this Saturday. 

Lafayette 


The Lafayette Leopards enjoyed a 24-10 win over Fordham last Saturday. The Leopards moved to 4-2 on the season thanks to Dean DeNobile’s 314 yards through the air and two touchdown passes. Leopards wide receiver Elijah Steward will prove to be a tough player to guard for the Beavers' secondary when the two teams meet up in Corvallis on October 18. Steward caught five passes for 85 yards in the Leopard win.

Washington State

Washington State chasing Jalen Dupree
Colorado State's Jalen Dupree heads for a first down on a run play during the State pride game against Washington State at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


The Cougars had a bye week this week, but prior to their bye, they enjoyed a 20-3 win over Colorado State after being blown out in the Apple Cup against Washington. Washington State certainly has had a rollercoaster of a season so far. The Cougs were blown out by North Texas 59-10, but they also have had some decent wins against San Diego State and Colorado State. The Cougs and Beavs will play their first of two fixtures against each other in Corvallis on November 1.

Sam Houston State


The Bearkats had a Thursday night game last week against New Mexico State that they lost 37-10. The Bearkats are one of the more winnable games on the Beavers' schedule this season as they have started the season out at 0-5. The Bearkats struggled to gain yards on the ground, with starting running back Alton McCaskill carrying 12 times for 38 yards. Bearkats quarterback Hunter Watson went 22/34 for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception. 

Tulsa

Brendon Lewis running against Tulsa
Memphis' Brendon Lewis (2) runs with the ball during the game between Tulsa and Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on October 4, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


The Golden Hurricane lost 45-7 to No. 23 Memphis last Saturday. Tulsa quarterback Kirk Frances tossed three interceptions. Wide receiver Micah Tease was the leading receiver for Tulsa, and he only managed two catches for 57 yards. Tulsa is another very winnable game on the Beavers' schedule, and the two teams will meet in Tulsa on November 15.

Published
