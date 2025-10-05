Oregon State Makes Coaching Change in Hopes of Relieving Special Teams Problems
Oregon State football are 0-6 to start the 2025 season, prompting widespread frustration from Beaver fans and alumni.
While many have questioned whether or not Trent Bray is the right person to continue to lead the program, OSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes has indicated that Bray will remain in his post, at least for the time being. However, Barnes released a statement on Sunday indicating that he and Bray would be taking immediate action to try and salvage the last half of the 2025 season.
"Beaver Nation,
I understand and share your disappointment with how our football season has started. My expectations for our program are high, and right now, we are not meeting them.
Head Coach Trent Bray and I are reviewing every aspect of the program and committed to making immediate changes. With half of the regular season still ahead, there remains an opportunity to continue improving in every area.
Your feedback is important to us and it aligns with our own concerns and frustration. We value your support, and together, we can create more memorable moments for Beaver Nation. The work to get back to our winning ways begins in earnest now!
Go Beavs!
Scott Barnes
Vice President and Director of Athletics"
MORE: Crystal Ball: 5 Potential Replacements for Oregon State HC Trent Bray
On Sunday afternoon, Bray himself released the following statement, announcing the firing Special Teams Coordinator Jamie Christian.
"Now is the right time to make a change in our football program, and I have relieved Coach Jamie Christian of his duties at Oregon State. All of us appreciate Coach Christian's commitment to helping us build the program and wish him the best moving forward."
The Beavers are 3-for-8 on field goal attempts this season and 14-for-21 on Red Zone trips. OSU are also averaging 33.47 net yards on punts, No. 128 out of 134 FBS teams. The Beavers have also had frequent trouble with long snapping following an early-season injury to veteran snapper Dylan Black.
Christian, a Central Washington alum, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Oregon State back in 2000, then followed Dennis Erickson to the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. He also had stints at Arizona State, Fresno State, and New Mexico before joining Bray's staff at Oregon State in 2024.
Oregon State return to the field on Saturday, October 11 against Wake Forest in Corvallis at Reser Stadium. They'll face FCS Lafayette in Corvallis the following Saturday before a bye week.