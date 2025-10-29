Injuries Plague Beavers In The NFL Ahead of Week 9
The Oregon State Beavers are gearing up for their first of two matchups against Washington State this Saturday at Reser Stadium. Oregon State fans turned their attention to the NFL to watch Week 8 of the NFL season to watch former Oregon State players on display. Here is how some former Beavs fared in Week 8.
Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Gould exited the Colts game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Gould injured his knee in the second half and would not return. Gould made his first catch of the year the week prior for three yards against the Chargers.
Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
Musgrave caught his only target for five yards in the Packers game at Pittsburgh. Musgrave has had struggles earning snaps, and has only played on 29% of offensive snaps this season for the Packers. Musgrave has still not seen more than two targets in a game this season as Packers tight end Tucker Kraft continues to impress.
Brandin Cooks - New Orleans Saints
Cooks snagged three receptions for 22 yards in the Saints game against the Buccaneers. Cooks has had a downturn in production this season as opposed to prior years in his career, but it could be chalked up to the Saints quarterback play. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough saw game time in the matchup against the Bucs as quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched.
Nahshon Wright - Chicago Bears
Wright was Chicago's leading tackler with nine in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend.
Isaac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
Seumalo was in action for the Steelers in their game against the Packers, but exited the matchup with a pectoral injury. Seumalo has had a good season for the Steelers so far, and has not had a penalty called on him yet this year. Seumalo currently ranks 18th out of 82 guards in overall PFF grade.
Johnny Hekker - Tennessee Titans
The former Oregon State punter punted five times in the Titans loss against the Colts. Hekker had one touchback and one punt inside the 20 with a long of 49 yards. Hekker’s average has dropped in the last few weeks, and he currently sits at a 47 yard per punt average, but is tied for fourth in punts inside the 20 with 12.