Interim Oregon State Coach Robb Akey Noncommittal on QB Situation against WSU
On preparing for WSU after the bye-week break:
"I thought we needed the bye week, to be quite honest with you. Because that was a real hectic time and I thought our players and this coaching staff did a real good job of attackin' it. You figure that training camp was four weeks and then obviously you magnify it with the emotion of everything that went unto that last weej prior to the bye. So we used the time to be able to get bodies rested, to get...minds brought back, and get rejuvinated to go make a new run."
On the emotional recovery of the bye week after an important first win, and what it means going forward:
"You could kinda see it unfold a little bit over the course of the game on Saturday night. The guys worked their way into a more comfortable situation in the second half, I think that they played more free as the game went on. For seven weeks or however many it was there was a weight on their shoulders, and that's why I told them to take some time to themselves, and away from everything. Coaches needed that too, that time was necessary and that's why the bye week was important for us."
On going into the first of two rivalry games against the Cougars
"Well I think you'd be crazy to say it's just two teams playing each-other because we are in the same boat, and we obviously both want to be in the driver's seat of the conference moving forward, as it grows in years to come. But the bottomline of all that stuff really doesn't matter either, because this is the opportunity that you have in front of you. I think that it's going to be a hell of a game, there's been some great games in the history of this, and I'm lookin' forward to the next one."
What did you think about Gabarri in the second half against Lafayette, and is he in a position to start against WSU this Saturday?
"We've got a quarterback room that's done a hell of a job. I think you've seen the two of them continue to grow as the season has gone on, and that's gonna continue to be the case."
Following up on Erin's first question, are you committed to Maalik as the starter?
"Well, I'm going to say the same thing to the same question. We've got a great room there, and there's been a blend of both of them as the season has gone on. And I think competition is something that always seems to make them play good."