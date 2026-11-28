After clinching bowl eligibility last Saturday night with a comeback victory, JaMarcus Shephard talked about the importance of the final regular season game and their chance at redemption against Fresno State.

Here's what Shephard had to say earlier this week in his media availability ahead of their return to the Central Valley.

Opening statement*

"We're really looking forward to the last game of the year against Fresno State, they're a very tough team. There are a lot of factors about playing them that are extremely motivating for our football team. It's great to have a second opportunity to match up against them, this is an important game for our program really. When you talk about 'foundational year,' it's really critical how you finish the game. It says a lot about the standard we operate under, and then who we are at the end, how do you complete the season. So I really and truly believe we have a great opportunity in front of us."

"But it ultimately cannot be reduced just to wins and losses. It's how well we have coached every single player throughout the season and, as a coach, have we instilled within our players the belief that they matter, and can that be demonstrated by everyone on the football team."

"We saw that in how we were able to get over the line in our last game, and I think this is one of the best parts about our team, we have players that are injured who are having an impact on the sideline. And we have guys who have had less playing time that are having an impact on the field. That's really important to this program and important in life...you just never know when your opportunity is gonna come."

In terms of the secondary, questions about Craig, Crandall, Isaiah Houi and Harlem Howard

"Craig, Crandall and Houi are all three guys that we feel should be available this weekend. They are just getting evaluated for different things, and they have all been going through all sorts of things all year long, we feel like they should all be available for the weekend. Harlem Howard, he sustained an injury, freak one, we're still tryna' figure out exactly what's wrong and if he'll be available going forward."

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Wanted to get your thoughts on the hit on Dylan Layne, and how bad is the shoulder?

"Yeah that particular play, we are turning it into the PAC-12...I thought it was an unnecessary attempt to take a shot at one of our players. Back when I played, I took those kinds of shots, I was allowed to do that. But you just aren't allowed to do that anymore. Dylan is still being looked at as of right now, but I would say that he is at best questionable for this weekend."

You've been more than just a football coach since stepping foot in Corvallis. Do you see being a great person and being a great coach as going hand in hand?

"You asked the question so I'm gonna answer honestly. I think that God calls me to be a good person to other people first, and that's just the reality of how I live my life. And football coaching is something that...I feel I've been called to do, honestly. It's more than just drawin' up X's and O's and putting good plays up. It's more about understanding how you have a chance to impact the lives of young men who otherwise may not have someone to impact them in a real way. But then also to be an extension of what great parents have done, we have some unbelievable parents of some of our players. And I personally believe that it's on me to take the baton for the time that I have them here, and so by the time they leave college and it's time to pass the baton, they are ahead in the race of life."

Talk about the output on defense against Utah State from young guys like Jaylen Hill and Logan Knapp

"Jaylen Hill has been a guy who...and I try to be transparent with all of you because, I've already had these conversations with them...when we first got here he had an extremely high opinion of himself as a player, and we had to help break him down and help him understand where he was as a player and that he wasn't quite meeting the standard. He came back to me the next day and said 'you know what, I needed that conversation.' I feel like over the last two or three weeks he's actually played a lot better than he had been early on, running hard to the football and generating a lot of pressure. Additionally I think that Logan Knapp...we just need to get him more reps. He's a kid that we believed in from the day that we got here that he would be a really good player for us."

Looking back at the first Fresno game, where do you guys have to improve?

"We really have to capitalize on the breaks that we make for ourselves. And that to me was really the most disheartening thing after going back and watching it all over again. We created some breaks and didn't capitalize on them."