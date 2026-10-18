JaMarcus Shephard Speaks on Bend Tragedy in Postgame Presser

Football is an incredible game. It is arguably America's Game. However, it is still merely a game.



That point rang true during the opening comments of JaMarcus Shephard's press conference, when one of the Beaver State's highest-paid public employees used his spotlight, as the head coach of a NCAA Division I college football program which is on a five game win streak speaking to a packed assembly of local media, to remind Beaver Nation that some things matter more than games.

After a brief attaboy for his Beavers getting a big win over their Pac-2 brethren Washington State, Shephard opined on Thursday's school shooting in Bend, which claimed the life of three children, a teacher, and the teenage shooter.

"Really, where our focus needs to be is with the communities and families in Bend Oregon. That's where we need to be right now. I think they really need to receive every ounce of our attentiveness, as well as our compassion and support, because of what those young people are going through right now. I am deeply sorry for your loss. There's no way to explain it. There's no way to understand it. There's nothing I can say right now that's probably gonna make it better. But if you need something, just let us know we're here for you and we're going to stay."



The tragedy unfolded at Silver Rail Elementary School. During today's game, Shephard's game polo adorned a black ribbon patch with Silver Rail's S-R initials featured prominently.



After opening his presser with deep sympathy for the victims and their families, Shephard spoke at length about his team, before returning things to perspective.

"It's a tragedy. I don't know the right word to say specifically in these moments. Typically, I start to lean on my faith more than anything else. That's what gets me through these moments. I tell our players that you're only given what you can handle, and you know what? It's a great opportunity when tough things happen for you to show others how to handle tough moments, and be a rock. Be someone that people can lean on, and you know? That's not always easy."



Many Beavers fans from Bend traveled to Reser Stadium today, if only for a fleeting distraction from an unspeakable tragedy. Once again taking time to think beyond football, the Beavers football coach recognized them.



"I'm praying for you. That's the one thing I can tell you for sure, without a shadow of a doubt. I am praying, and have been praying for you. I think [the people of Bend] are gonna show us how to handle tragedy."

After a bye week, Oregon State returns to action on Halloween night against the Fresno State Bulldogs, with kickoff slated for 8 PM PST.