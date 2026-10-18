Oregon State Soars Past Washington State 48-30 for Fifth Straight Win

For the first time in over a decade, Oregon State has won five consecutive games.



The Beavers accomplished this feat thanks to a 48-30 showing against their "Pac-2" brethren from the Palouse, the Washington State Cougars. The official box score can be read at this link, and our game recap is below.

The two sides shared three punts across three drives before Oregon State broke the deadlock. First, running back AJ Newberry veered past the blocking of right tackle Teko Shoats for a 19 yard gain. Then, the Beavers repeatedly tested Washington State's front-seven with runs and screen passes, including an Atkinson quarterback keeper that led the Beavers' prized passer into a violent collision with Lebanon HS alum Keith Brown. The orange & black marched 62 yards in 11 plays, and they secured the game's first points on Jake Reichle's 1 yard touchdown run.



Washington State's third drive of the day highlighted first year head coach Kirby Moore's inexperience. Facing a makeable 4th and 1 from the Beavers' 48 yard line, the 36 year old elected to punt. After a Jameson Powell fair catch set up Oregon State on their own 10 yard line, the dynamic duo of Atkinson & Legree did the rest. In one play, the sophomore gunslinger found his freshman phenom deep down the field, and the Biletnikoff Award candidate sprinted into the north end zone.

Oregon State's next drive stalled after crossing midfield, with Brown laying another hit on Atkinson, and wide receivers Aaron Butler & Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton dropping back-to-back passes. Thanks to Caleb Ojeda's 48 yard field goal, the Beavers finished the first quarter ahead 17-0.



Early in the second quarter, a questionable roughing call against linebacker Gyriece Goodman moved Washington State into the red zone for the first time today. The next 5 snaps were a battle for every yard, culminating in Sailasa Vadrawale III hammering Cougars' wideout Tank Hawkins shy of the goal line on 3rd and short. Facing 4th and goal from a yard out, Moore and his staff once again played it safe, sending out kicker Jack Stevens for a 19 yard chip shot.

Oregon State answered with an 8 play, 47 yard swing across the field. Their drive ended with Ojeda's second made field goal, this time from 46 yards. A Wazzu punt would lead to the home team's next score. On 1st and 10 from the Oregon State 12 yard line, former Oregon State head coach Trent Bray - now the Cougars' defensive coordinator - schemed a house blitz. Washington State brought a swarm of defenders in an effort to rush Atkinson, but wunderkind offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen responded in kind. Instead of looking deep - and potentially taking a big loss - Dahlen called a screen pass to his starting tailback Newberry, who juked a defender en route to the end zone. In 1 play, the Beavers moved 88 yards, and extended their lead to 27-3.



Washington State responded with their best possession of the day - a brisk sprint from end zone to end zone - concluded by wide receiver Branden Ganashamoorthy catching a 40 yard strike from freshman passer Owen Eshelman. At halftime, Oregon State led 27-10.

The first half featured touchdown passes of 88 and 90 yards for Braden Atkinson, who managed 267 passing yards despite completing only 13 of 24 pass attempts (54%). AJ Newberry led all Oregon State backs with 55 yards on 4 carries, but his best play of the half was the aforementioned screen pass for six points. Thanks to his 88 yarder, Newberry led all Beavers' pass catchers with 4 catches for 108 receiving yards and a score. Jesse Legree trailed Newberry with a casual 5 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.



While Washington State put points on the board, third down woes mired their first half. In seven tries, the Cougars failed to move the sticks each time (0-7).

With 9:01 in the third quarter, Oregon State added to their lead. On the 7th play of a methodical 66 yard drive, their playmaker Legree lined up beside his quarterback Atkinson's left hip. A crafty play action fake - with Atkinson offering the pigskin to his running back Newberry - pried Legree open across the flat for his second touchdown of the day. The touchdown also pushed Legree over 100 yards for the day, extending his school record for consecutive games with 100+ receiving yards (7).



Washington State struck back with quarterback Julien Dugger spelling their starter Eshelman, and rushing up the middle for a short touchdown. The score wrapped up a 9 play, 75 yard drive. Now trailing 34-16, the Cougars went for two. After Eshelman's lob for his star wideout Ganashamoorthy fell incomplete, the margin held at 18.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Beavers were cruising in Cougars' territory. On the first play of the quarter, another play action pass produced a big play. This time, Atkinson found Eric Olsen wide open on a seam up the middle. That catch brought the Beavers into the red zone. One snap later, Atkinson found his back Newberry 1-on-1 on a wheel route towards the pylons. Initially ruled a touchdown, officials brought the catch back to the 1 yard line. Four plays later, the Beavers broke through a fierce Washington State defensive stand with Reichle's second touchdown run.



When the Beavers' decisive 13 play drive had concluded, one of its stars reached a special milestone. AJ Newberry eclipsed 100 rushing yards on the drive - after already crossing 100 receiving yards in the first half - and he became the first Oregon State player to surpass 100+ yards in both measures since Steven Jackson did it against Fresno State on September 5th 2003.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Cougars scored a pair of touchdowns. In the final seconds, Cornell Hatcher Jr. tacked on another Oregon State touchdown run. At the final whistle, Oregon State won 48-30.



Braden Atkinson finished 23 of 38 for 347 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. AJ Newberry led Oregon State's runners with 105 rushing yards on 11 carries. He also led Oregon State's receivers with 120 yards on 5 catches, and a touchdown. The nation's leading receiver Jesse Legree had another excellent game, with 8 catches for 108 yards and a score.

The win propels Oregon State to 5-2 overall, and 3-0 in Pac-12 play. Today's victory also extends Oregon State's win streak to 5 games; this is the first time the program has won 5 or more games consecutively since Mike Riley's squad won 6 straight games in 2013. That season, the Beavers finished 7-6 with a win over future conference rivals Boise State in the Hawaii Bowl.



Now, JaMarcus Shephard's Beavers face a bye week. Oregon State's next game is scheduled for Halloween, October 31st, with the orange & black battling Fresno State. Kickoff from Fresno is scheduled for 8 PM PST, and the game will be televised on USA Network.