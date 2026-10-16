JaMarcus Shephard: "Washington State Is Going To Bring Intensity This Weekend"

During Monday morning's press conference, Jamarcus Shephard praised Washington State's coaching staff and stated that they will come into Corvallis with a lot of energy. He also gave an injury update on a few different players, and responded to a question about the AP top 25.

"Washington State has multiple impact players emerging on both sides of the ball," Shephard said in his opening statement. "But most importantly, I think they're playing some really good defense. Coach Moore and his staff are doing a really good job, and I think we're gonna end up having to meet them on the field with intensity, because they are going to bring a lot of it."

Shephard also offered words of respect for former Beavs head coach Trent Bray, who will make his first return trip since being fired last season.

"Just so we're clear, there is a gentlemen on the other side of the field in their defensive coordinator who is very important to this community. He's spent a lot of time here, we have a ton of respect for him and what he's brought into this program in the past."

"We're gonna spend this week gettin' back to our fundamental elements though, Shephard continued. "What we did against San Diego State is really about continuing to push our process as a football team and where we can improve. As I mentioned after the game, right now we are within one of the most critical parts of our season in the middle eight. We're proud of what we've put forth so far, but it's important that we put the pressure on ourselves to continue to improve. That to me is what championship teams are made of, they find ways to improve throughout the entire season."

Unfortunately for the Beaver defense inside linebacker Kord Shaw won't be available "anytime soon." Also on the note of injuries, offensive lineman Josiah Timoteo is nearing a return, but the staff has no plans to rush him back into action.

On both sides of the ball, new players are beginning to step up as the team requires more depth. Duquesne transfer linebacker Jabari Odoemenem had seven tackles, one for a loss, and an interception in the team's blowout victory over San Diego State last week.

"You got a room full of guys who all have their niche in that room, Shephard noted. "Then you bring in a kid like Jabari who is trying to find where he fits amongst all the rest of the guys...and we challenged him last week, heavily. Everyone was challenging Jabari to be the best version of a player that he can be. I'll tell you what, it was amazing to watch it. You know he was frustrated last week, and he found a way to come back and play his tail off for our football team. Found a way to tackle great, making fourth down stops, did a great job in coverage. I try to challenge him in every way possible man."

Despite the hot start, the Beavers are still not ranked in either major poll. However, Shephard isn't letting that bother him until, at the very least, a postseason spot is secured for his team. A win this week will get the Beavers to five wins for the season, one away from the bowl-clinching six.

"I think I said this earlier in the year, that they start ranking these teams way before anybody's played a game, and that some teams have the opportunity to stumble and still be right there. Again, I think it's really hard to know for sure, especially in this day and age. Where our team stacks up, I won't really know for a couple more weeks, if I'm being honest with you."