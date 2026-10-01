There will be a lot of offensive talent on the field this weekend in Fort Collins. Colorado State has established a deep group of receiving threats, and also have a formidable ground game. This will be a big test for OSU's defense, which has looked very good over the last few weeks.

Dylan Layne - Inside Linebacker

Oregon State's Dylan Layne, left, tackles Texas Tech's J'Koby Williams during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Corvallis, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The FCS transfer and Lake Oswego native has been phenomenal thus far in his senior season. Layne has been a staple in the middle of Oregon State's defense, flying all over the field to chase down plays, and he's also proved capable of dropping back into certain types of pass coverage. Last Saturday in the pounding of UTEP, Layne recorded eight total tackles, with a sack and a pass deflection. Combined with the excellent play of Aiden Sullivan and the recent breakout of Kord Shaw, Oregon State has a very good middle linebacking unit. Against a CSU offense that is averaging nearly six yards per carry through the first four games, this group is going to be very important this Saturday in Fort Collins.

AJ Newberry - Running Back

Oregon State’s AJ Newberry scores a touchdown during a football game against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt transfer AJ Newberry carved up a vulnerable UTEP front seven last weekend, and went over 100 yards for the first time in his Oregon State career. He was able to generate space for himself with cuts in the backfield, and a significant amount of yards after contact as well. In this performance, Newberry demonstrated his ability to be an effective every-down back for the Beavers. While it's important to keep Cornell Hatcher involved in the rotation, Newberry should likely feature as a staple in Oregon State's offense this week against a Colorado State defense that has struggled against the run.

Aaron Butler - Wide Receiver

Oregon State's Aaron Butler runs after the catch during fall camp at Reser Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Corvallis, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is crucial that Oregon State maintains wide receiving threats outside of Jesse Legree, one of the nation's leading receivers. In their resounding victories over the past two weeks, they have done an excellent job of this. Six different targets had two or more receptions against UTEP, including TE Eric Olsen who made a massive impact with 79 receiving yards. While it is humungous to have the tight ends involved in the pass-catching game, it's very important for WRs like Aaron Butler and Aeryn Hampton to remain productive as well. Additionally, coach Shephard talked about the talent of true freshman Jameson Powell after his TD reception against UTEP, and hinted that he could become a bigger part of the offense if he's able to more consistently do the little things right. Wideouts like Cynai Thomas and Xayvion Noland are also guys to keep an eye on, in what could be a high-scoring affair on Saturday afternoon.