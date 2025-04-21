James Madison CB Tyjai Hopper Transfers to Oregon State
Tyjai Hopper is headed to Corvallis.
Last Wednesday, the 6’1” 192 pound corner from James Madison entered the transfer portal. Sunday night, he announced his commitment to Oregon State.
Last fall, Hopper redshirted his freshman season at James Madison, an FBS Sun Belt school. He did not play any game snaps. The 2025 football season will mark Hopper's redshirt sophomore campaign.
Before enrolling at James Madison ahead of the 2024 season, the Alpharetta Georgia native earned a 3 star rating from 247Sports. He saw game action in all four years of high school football, and helped Alpharetta reach the Georgia state playoffs every season. During his senior year - which featured first team All Region honors - Hopper accrued 65 tackles, 2 interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 4 field goal blocks.
Football is a pivotal part of the Hopper family: brother Ty’Ron played linebacker at Florida and Missouri, and was drafted in last year’s third round by the Green Bay Packers. Another brother Tyrone played linebacker at North Carolina and Missouri. and a third brother Tyneil played tight end at Boise State and Michigan State.
Oregon State coaches likely coveted Hopper’s high school production, his football pedigree, and his exceptionally rare length. The Georgia native boasts a 79”wingspan. For context, at this past year’s NFL combine, only 5 of the 56 defensive back participants exceeded that measurement.
Like yesterday's offensive tackle commitment Will Larkins, Hopper likely fills a depth role at a position of need. He joins a cornerback room brimming with competitors: redshirt-senior Kobe Singleton, redshirt junior Noble Thomas Jr, and redshirt junior Amarion York are set to return from season-ending injuries. They are joined by emerging talents Exodus Ayers, Sailasa Vadrawale III, and Jaheim Patterson.