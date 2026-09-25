Keys To Victory For Oregon State Football Against UTEP

The Beavers will be looking for their first road win of the Jamarcus Shephard era tomorrow night when they visit El Paso to take on UTEP. Though Oregon State comes into this matchup as a two-score favorite, the Miners are a battle-tested team who led #15 Michigan at one point in the second quarter last Saturday. Coach Macintyre's defense will have to be prepared for an offense that gets creative with its play-calling.

Be ready for pressure

Sep 12, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Quarterback Braden Atkinson (8) throws a touchdown against Texas Tech during the second quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kallie Hansel-Tennes-Imagn Images. Mandatory Credit: Kallie Hansel-Tennes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UTEP knows that they are outmatched up front, and this might lead them to try some unorthodox defensive looks to make the Beavers uncomfortable.

Given how smooth Atkinson has looked when given a clean pocket, I wouldn't be surprised if the Miners throw in some disguised DB blitzes and aggressive linebacker rushes to try and speed up OSU's operations. Of course, bizarre defensive alignments are not singular only to heavy pressure- rather, Kyle Beyer's defense could mix in some unusual coverage looks in attempt to confuse the sophomore Atkinson.

Overall, I think the Beavers need to be prepared that the Miners might get creative in this matchup. This goes for the other side of the ball as well, and the Beavers will have to be ready for some trick plays.

Utilize the halfback depth

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jake Reichle (34) fights to make a tackle on special teams during the fourth quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of staying balanced offensively includes keeping multiple running backs involved in the game plan. If there are two or three different ball-carriers rotating in, it gives the defense more to think about and helps keep them honest. The Beavers certainly did a great job of this in their lopsided win last week, and displayed the depth they have at this position.

We know that Newberry is likely going to be a staple on Saturday, but it would be even better if the Beavers can get guys like Hatcher and Reichle involved in their offensive sets.

Don't beat yourself on special teams

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers kicker Caleb Ojeda (28) kicks off after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a team is outmatched in terms of talent, big plays on special teams can help to spark an upset bid.

During Monday's presser, Shephard stated that special teams has been a little up and down thus far, and that he would like to see more consistency in this realm. Though it didn't end up hurting them in a lopsided game, the Beavers did fumble a punt in the final minute last Saturday against Montana. These are precisely the type of miscues that could open the door for UTEP, who was able to cash in on a Michigan muffed punt last Saturday in Ann Arbor. The Beavers need to be sound on kickoff coverage and avoid putting the ball on the ground when returning kicks.