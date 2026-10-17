Keys to Victory For Oregon State Football Against Washington State

The red-hot Beavers face a potential trap game when they welcome rival Washington State to Corvallis tomorrow. Coach Shephard has stated OSU needs to come out with intensity and, after getting blown out in Pullman last season, they shouldn't be lacking motivation.

Get Pressure on the Rookie

Nov 29, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Owen Eshelman (17) warms up before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be taken straight from the book of cliches, but it applies nevertheless; you want to make a QB playing in his first collegiate football game feel uncomfortable in the pocket. Owen Eshelman threw 29 touchdown passes his senior year of high school in 2024, and it's obvious from film that he can sling the football. But he also is a fairly aggressive quarterback who throws a lot of interceptions. If the Beavers put him under pressure, it could tempt the redshirt freshman into bad decisions and help Oregon state win the turnover battle.

Special teams coverage needs to be sharper

Oregon State's Caleb Ojeda (28) kicks the ball before the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Beavers were fortunate last week that, in a 50-point football game, a kickoff return touchdown did not affect the outcome. However, this is an aspect of the game that could prove crucial as they start to face the better teams in this conference. Coach Shephard said after the Montana game last month that special teams need to be more consistent, and that holds true at the moment, despite all the success this team has had.

Be prepared for better pass-catching talent

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Leo Pulalasi (20) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last opponent that the Beavers faced was, quite frankly, terrible at throwing the football. While the Cougars may not have a particularly potent offense, they do have some quality at wideout, especially with Westview graduate Darius Clemons. Additionally, Leo Pulalasi is a sneaky player who typically comes off the bench, and had some very good runs against Utah State last week.

Don't underestimate this opponent

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kirby Moore looks on against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington State comes into this rivalry game with a 1-5 record, and a three-score underdog. However, this is a side that's more than capable of giving quality opponents a competitive football game. A few weeks ago down in Tucson, the Cougars led Arizona (a team that many people think should be ranked) midway through the third quarter. Last Saturday in a one-point loss, WSU's defense posted six TFLs and allowed only 150 yards through the air. Additionally, Washington State is going to come in with a lot of motivation after losing heart-breakers the last two times they've been down to Corvallis. The Cougars have had a very rough start to the year, and an upset win over the surging Beavers could turn everything around.