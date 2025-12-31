REPORT: Oregon State Starting Wide Receiver Darrius Clemons Will Transfer

A two word phrase best describes Darrius Clemons' tantalizing two year run in Corvallis: what if.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Oregon State starting wide receiver will enter the transfer portal.

At Westview High School (Beaverton, OR) overlooking Rock Creek and Highway 26 west of Portland, Clemons excelled as a two-way wide receiver & corner. During the 2021 season, Clemons was Westview's star player, and he helped the Wildcats earn their first state playoff berth since 2012. For his efforts, Clemons earned four star ratings from the various recruiting services, and scholarship offers from numerous elite programs such as Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, USC, Miami and more.

In mid-December 2021, Clemons chose Michigan, and he enrolled the following month. Buried on the depth chart behind a litany of NFL-bound wideouts, Clemons filled a reserve role over the course of two seasons: 22 games, 4 catches, 40 yards, and no touchdowns. After Michigan's 2023 season ended with a national championship, Clemons entered the portal. In mid January 2024, he committed to Oregon State, where he was projected to start right away.

Injuries derailed Clemons' first season in Corvallis: he missed fall camp due to nagging injuries, and was slowly ramped up after returning to form. In 2024 he played 9 games, mostly with backup snaps until the final month of the season, tallying 29 catches for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns. Notably, his two scores came in the season's final two games, with Clemons finding paydirt against ranked opponents Washington State and Boise State.

While he entered 2025 with high hopes, a gruesome injury sidelined Clemons in the middle of fall camp. Following a successful surgery to mend a torn Achilles tendon, Clemons missed every game. The injury is also partly responsible for this story: Clemons entered last season as a senior, but he was granted an extra year of eligibility due to the medical hardship he suffered. His time at Oregon State will be forever defined by the promise of a fast, physical number one wideout, and the frustration of injuries.

Following Clemons' portal entry, and the looming departures of Trent Walker and Taz Reddicks, Oregon State is poised for a brand new wide receiver rotation in 2026. Redshirt sophomore David Wells Jr. caught 44 balls for 466 yards and 4 touchdowns last season, though his future is in doubt after a DUII arrest in late November. Big, physical redshirt freshman Eddie Freauff hauled 12 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, but is still raw & unproven. Redshirt junior Karson Boschma's lone touchdown occured deep in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss at Texas Tech. Behind them, the Beavers receiving corps is full of mysteries waiting to be discovered.

The transfer portal opens on Friday January 2nd, and will stay open through January 16th.