JaMarcus Shephard's Beavers get a shot at redemption this Saturday night when they play in Fresno, CA for a second time. After a great performance from QB Maalik Murphy last week propelled them to bowl eligibility, Oregon State is looking to finish out the regular season at 7-5.

Let Murphy spread it around

The Bulldog pass defense has been vulnerable, surrendering over 350 yards through the air last weekend to Texas State. Despite spending a majority of the season on the sideline, Murphy has demonstrated good chemistry with multiple targets over his last two starts, leading a high-powered offense under his command. Cynai Thomas had a breakout game last week, and it would be great for OSU if players like Aaron Butler and Malachi Durant could get open as well tomorrow night. Of course, it isn't only about the wide receivers. Tight end Eric Olsen has been making a lot of big catches for Oregon State over the last couple of weeks, and the senior should be very important tomorrow night. Additionally, DeCorion Temple had his best game of the season the first time around against the Bulldogs.

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Can't let Mandal extend plays

This really hurt the Beavers when they played at Fresno last month. Although Mandal isn't known for being an extremely mobile QB on the surface, he is more than capable of picking up first downs with his legs. On that disastrous Halloween night for the Beavs, Mandal ran for 34 yards and two touchdowns. When defenses are able to keep him in the pocket as Utah State and Texas State were both able to do, it makes containing a high-powered Bulldog offense much more manageable. Oregon State's front seven has also done very well against the run over the past two weeks, and this will be critical against a Fresno team that really struggled on the ground against Texas State.

Hold the pocket

This is a must for the Beavers if they want to pull off a victory in a tough environment Braden Atkinson was constantly under pressure in the first meeting of these teams and he got hit or sacked almost more times than you can count. When Maaliky Murphy is given time to go through his progressions, he has looked excellent in the last two games. Additionally, holding up at the line of scrimmage is something that will be required if OSU wants to run the football. Fresno's front seven dominated on October 31s, and things will need to be much different this time around.