Meet the Oregon State Coaches: Offensive Position Coaches
In preparation for camp, we are recapping offseason staff changes, and reintroducing key members of Trent Bray's staff, including the head honcho himself. This piece focuses on the offensive position coaches.
Offensive Line Coach Mike Cavanaugh
The success of Oregon State’s offense hinges on two questions. Who will start on the offensive line, and can they protect Maalik Murphy?
Undoubtedly, new Oregon State offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh will spend fall camp searching for answers. Cavanaugh returns to Corvallis after a successful stint from 2005-14 that saw 4 Oregon State offensive linemen get drafted, 3 blockers earn All-American selections, and 23 of his pupils receive All Pac-12 selections.
When Mike Riley accepted Nebraska’s head coaching job in 2015, Cavanaugh followed him. After Riley’s departure from Lincoln, Cavanaugh spent 2018-20 coaching the offensive linemen at Syracuse, and then held the same role at Arizona State from 2021-23. Last season, he aided Dan Lanning’s Oregon staff as an analyst.
Running Backs Coach Ray Pickering
Last season’s Buffalo Bulls bulldozed through defenses with an impressive 2400 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. Now, the architect of that lethal run game dons the orange & black.
Prior to coaching at Buffalo, Ray Pickering parlayed an analyst job at Texas (2022) into a playcalling role with FCS Norfolk State in 2023. Pickering’s versatility is evident in his job history: he’s coached offensive lines, quarterbacks, and running backs. He also called plays at multiple stops, and was once a two sport athlete (football & baseball) at HBCU Alabama State.
One skill the Beavers hope Pickering brings to Corvallis is his teaching: early in his career, Pickering coached high school football. Over 150 of his players went on to play college football.
Wide Receivers Coach Pat McCann
After coaching a pair of thousand yard receivers at Fresno State, Pat McCann got the call to coach in Corvallis. He also has experience calling plays, after serving as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator from 2023-24 and passing game coordinator in 2022. Previously, he was Eastern Washington’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator from 2019-20, and added offensive coordinator duties in 2021.
Tight Ends Coach Will Heck
Will Heck, a Corvallis native and Linfield College (NCAA D3) alum, begins his second season as Oregon State’s tight ends coach. Previously, he was Jonathan Smith’s offensive quality control coach in 2023. Prior to Oregon State, Heck spent two stints at his alma mater in McMinnville coaching offensive linemen. In between, he studied as a grad assistant and then worked as a quality control coach at Cal Berkeley from 2019-22.