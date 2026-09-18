Montana Week: Oregon State Media Availability Highlights

On this week's State of the Beavs podcast, I opined that this may be the most optimistic I've ever felt about an 0-2 team.



Earlier this week, Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard expressed his own confidence in the Beavers.



Ahead of a must-win game against the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday night, here's my pick of five top quotes this week from Shephard, his coaches, and Oregon State's student-athletes.

DeCorion Temple takes blame for the phantom PI call last week

Temple: "[I] can't make it close. That's the biggest thing I took from it...Like, that was a very tough game and going into the fourth quarter, you couldn't tell me otherwise. We were going to win. We were going to win that game. I knew we were going to win, but the flag, that's on me. I can't let that happen. I just couldn't make it close."

Mitch Dahlen offers a promotion to his star quarterback

A reporter asks: "How exciting is it to call the [AJ] Newberry to [Braden] Atkinson pass?"



Dahlen: "It was good. Actually, I'll give credit to Braden. He was calling for it! So, I told him he could have my job after he caught that one...It goes back to tape, too, like we're always just watching film, and [we] saw something against the Ducks in the playoff game last year where they were short on the backside, and that's kind of where that one came about."

JaMarcus Shephard offers closure regarding Exodus Ayers

Shephard: "We do not plan to have Exodus Ayers on our roster this season."

Mike MacIntyre praises defensive captain Dylan Lane

MacIntyre: "First of all, his parents have done an unbelievable job with Dylan. [They] raised an incredible young man. He's a unbelievable competitor, and really cares about his teammates. I would say he's very unselfish, which I think is a great quality of an excellent leader. He cares about what he's doing. He gives all he has to it and wants us to be successful, and he's working every day to try to get himself going into that game [last week against Texas Tech]. You know, his ankle was messed up. He really didn't practice all week. He worked on it hard and and was feeling better. So we were able to put him out there and play. He would have played even more, but wasn't able to really go a lot during the week, and fought through it and so you know [I] love coaching Dylan, and I'm really excited about him being part of the team."

TJ Crandall praises Beaver Nation's presence at Reser Stadium

Crandall: "Honestly, like my favorite part about playing at Reser [is] just how much energy there is. When I transferred here, at first people told me that the energy is unmatched in Reser Stadium. It's one of the loudest stadiums you'll play in. I think you can feel that, and you know the stadium wasn't even completely filled yet. We got students still coming back, so I imagine it's only going to get better, and I'm super excited."