State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football is 0-2, But The Culture is Changing
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Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!
Two weeks into the new college football season, JaMarcus Shephard's Oregon State Beavers are 0-2. Hanging tough with two ranked power conference teams is certainly better than being blown out, it has become clear in the days since the Texas Tech loss that moral victories are not what the program is chasing.
This week on State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley reacts to the signs of progress that the Beavers showed in their home opener loss to Texas Tech. Also hear comments from Shephard himself and linebacker Dylan Layne, both of whom noted they intend to change the larger perception of the program.
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"I'm challenging Beaver Nation: show up, show out, and expect us to win. It's not good enough to lose by 11, or be up in the third quarter versus Texas Tech. No, we're coming to win the Pac 12 this year, and we expect to win every game we play. That's the standard," Layne said.
It's also time to prepare for the non-conference finale against Montana at Reser Stadium this week, and look ahead to the Pac-12 schedule that begins next weekend. Go Beavs.
MORE: Pro Beavs: Beaver Bats Steal the Show in Minneapolis
This Week's Topics:
- Reaction to Oregon State's Texas Tech loss, including clips from JaMarcus Shephard and Dylan Layne's postgame comments
- Expectations for Oregon State's matchup with a Montana team ranked near the top of national FCS Polls on Saturday night. Will Oregon State get their first victory of the season?
- A look at what the Beavers can expect heading into Pac-12 play next month
- JaMarcus Shephard's weekly presser ahead of the Beavers hosting Montana
- Five college football games to watch in Week Three of the season
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.