Murphy’s Productive Outing Overshadowed by Turnovers in Loss to App State
STAT LINE: 30/45 (66%) 358 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
GAME NOTES
The tough times continued for Oregon State after their Week 6 clash with the Mountaineers of Appalachian State. However, Maalik Murphy put together one of his most productive performances of the year, completing 66% of his passes and eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the second time this season with 358 yards. Murphy also added two touchdowns through the air.
Despite the offense stalling early in the game and again in the fourth quarter, Murphy found completions across all areas of the field—both from the pocket and while on the move. Unfortunately, the turnover bug that Murphy had avoided the past two weeks reared its ugly head in the fourth quarter. The first interception came as the Beavers were knocking on the door to potentially take the lead, while the second was the game-clinching play for the Mountaineers.
The Beavers will welcome the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest to Corvallis next Saturday, where Murphy will look to stay in rhythm and continue producing while finding a way to once again limit turnovers in crucial moments.
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 12:22 mark in the video linked below, App State is in man coverage across the goal line. Oregon State’s number three receiver runs what appears to be an option route, lightly jogging for about a yard before deciding whether to break in or out. In this case, he breaks out—and in a great display of anticipation and chemistry with his receiver, Murphy fires a touchdown pass, beginning his release before the receiver even makes his break.
