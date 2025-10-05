Trent Walker Posted A Career Day At App State Despite Oregon State's Brutal Loss
Oregon State put up 456 total yards on the road yesterday, and it was failure to convert in the red zone that ultimately doomed them. However, they did have some impressive receiving performances, and Maalik Murphy had one of his better passing games as a Beaver.
David Wells Jr.
Wells made up for a costly fumble early in the first quarter, and responded with a couple of big plays in the first half. With trickeration drawn up, he got the Beavers on the board in the second quarter after taking an end-around for 30 yards to the house. Just five minutes later, he caught a 3-yard TD pass from Maalik Murphy to cut the App State lead to 17-14. He also made a few receptions in the second half, and proved to be a solid target yesterday.
Maalik Murphy
Against a very strong App State run defense, Murphy got the opportunity to air it out more yesterday in Boone. While he did miss some fourth-quarter throws in the red zone, overall on the afternoon he fit some passes into tight windows, sometimes in between both a corner and a safety over the top. Murphy finished the day with 358 passing yards and 2 TDs. His decision-making and finishing abilities in goal-to-go situations will be the biggest thing to clean up going forward, but Murphy had success leading the offense down the field yesterday, showed solid command of the offense, and his ability to target multiple receivers.
Trent Walker
The Oregon native's monster senior campaign continued yesterday with a 13-catch performance, and he is now second in the nation in total receptions. Walker was named to the Bilitnekoff award watch list a few weeks ago, and he certainly showed why on Saturday He finished with 13 receptions for 179 yards yesterday in Boone, in what was arguably his best collegiate performance. Trent is now fourth in the country in receiving yards, just five total yards behind USC's Makai Lemon, who is in second place.