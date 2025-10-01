Nahshon Wright's Increased Role With Bears Highlights Week Four For NFL Beavers
As Week Four of the NFL gets wrapped up, many Oregon State fans turned their attention towards former Beavers who are now playing in the NFL. Here are how some former Beavs fared in week four of NFL action.
Luke Musgrave
Musgrave had another tough week as he only saw one target a week after seeing no targets. Packers tight end Tucker Kraft once again played more snaps and saw more targets as he reeled in five catches for 56 yards in the Packers' 40-40 tie with the Cowboys. Some encouraging news for Musgrave was that John Fitzpatrick did not see much action during the game, perhaps solidifying Musgrave as the TE2 in Green Bay.
Brandin Cooks
Saints wide receiver and former Beav Brandin Cooks had another quiet game for New Orleans, managing just three catches for 22 yards, a week after reeling in three receptions for 24 yards. He also dropped what would have been a touchdown. Cooks has yet to find the end zone this season and has yet to build a rapport with Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has been poor this season.
Cooks has been fighting for targets all season with tight end Juwan Johnson and wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Cooks is not yet in the twilight of his career and still has much to prove; it's possible a different team would be a better fit for the former Oregon State fan favorite.
Nahshon Wright
Former Oregon State Beaver Nashon Wright was in action for the Chicago Bears in their 25-24 win over the Raiders. Wright made four tackles in the game against Las Vegas and saw an increased snap share after making nine tackles against Dallas in the previous week. Wright made huge headlines earlier this season when he returned an interception for a touchdown.
Johnny Hekker
Titans punter and former Beaver Johnny Hekker saw action five times in the Titans' loss to division rival Houston. Hekker punted five times with a long of 50 yards and an average of 42.6 yards. Hekker ranks above the middle of the pack in punting average as he sits in 12th place in the NFL with an average of 47.9 yards.