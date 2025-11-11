Next Steps For Oregon State Football After Loss To Sam Houston
The Oregon State Beavers suffered one of the most shocking losses in program history when they fell to winless Sam Houston at Reser Stadium. With just two games left in the season, here is where the Beavers can improve going forward.
1. Hire a competent head coach.
This is a “no duh” piece, but a crucial one nonetheless. The Beavers and athletic director Scott Barnes absolutely have to get this next hire correct. The Beavers are now two years removed from being ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and the program has gone into a nosedive since then. Whether it's a long-shot hire like Ed Orgeron or Tulane coach Jon Sumrall, or a more realistic hire like Cal assistant coach Nick Rolovich, the hire has to work - plain and simple.
2. Hit the portal to find a quarterback.
It’s becoming more and more clear that the future quarterback of the Oregon State Beavers is not on the roster. Maalik Murphy, who was paid $1.5 million to come to Oregon State has not panned out, and Gabarri Johnson, while undoubtedly athletic, has his own shortcomings. The Beavers should hit the portal this offseason to try to lure an already established quarterback to Corvallis - hopefully with better results than this past offseason's effort.
3. Don’t let the heads drop to end the season
It’s important for Oregon State that they finish the season strong. Finishing 2025 with two straight wins would be a great way for the Beavers to move into the offseason with at least a little bit of momentum. The members of the coaching staff and players who do manage to return next year will need to end things on a high note to rid themselves of the stench that this season has been for Oregon State.
