Tipped Ball Interceptions Sullied Gabarri Johnson's Day in Oregon State Loss To SHSU
STAT LINE (Gabarri Johnson): 29/42 (69%) 286 yards, 2 INTs | 22 yards rushing
GAME NOTES
On a night where Oregon State generated 474 yards of total offense compared to the 157 put up by Sam Houston State, the Beavers still couldn’t keep their winning streak alive—allowing the Bearkats to steal their first win of the season.
Despite a productive day offensively, Oregon State turned the ball over three times and was stopped on fourth down on three separate occasions. In this game, interim head coach Robb Akey opted to roll with redshirt sophomore Gabarri Johnson as the full-time starter, and he played the entire way.
Though Johnson threw two interceptions, both the right reads that simply bounced off his receivers’ hands and into nearby defenders’, he still had a promising outing. He was able to find completions in a variety of ways: from the pocket, on the run (both designed and improvised), and at all levels of the field.
Throughout the game, Johnson was especially effective in the quick, underneath passing game, showing clean footwork and a fast, efficient release. He also displayed his dynamic playmaking ability on multiple occasions—eluding pass rushers, extending plays, and creating chunk gains on plays that initially appeared to be dead. Check out the 15:48 and 16:15 marks in the video linked below.
However, Johnson was burned by some flat-out unlucky breaks. Both interceptions came on tipped passes, and a late drop by running back Anthony Hankerson on fourth down inside the red zone likely would have resulted in a touchdown.
On top of that, Oregon State’s special teams struggles continued in a major way. Two missed field goals and a kickoff return for a touchdown by the Bearkats proved costly, keeping Sam Houston in the game long enough to pull off the upset.
Johnson and the Beavers will look to bounce back this Saturday at Tulsa in their second-to-last game of the season.
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 31:04 mark in the video linked below, we get a look at one of the ways Johnson was able to deliver completions on Saturday. On a designed half-rollout to the right, Johnson pulls up, sets his feet, and throws on platform—delivering a beautifully placed pass to his receiver running a corner route and beating tight man coverage.