Oregon State Alum Inoke Breckterfield Returns to Coach Defensive Line

Next season, Oregon State will have a new defensive line coach.

First reported by OregonLive’s Ryan Clarke, Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard is poised to hire Inoke Breckterfield as his defensive line coach.

Breckterfield is a familiar name for many in Beaver Nation: he starred on the Beavers defense in the late nineties, including a magical 1998 season that saw him named to the All-Pac-10 first team, the Associated Press All-American third team, and win the Morris Trophy as the Pac-10’s best defensive lineman. When his college days finished, Breckterfield owned the Oregon State career records for tackles-for-loss (55.5) and sacks (19.5). Now he ranks second in both.

After a professional career north of the border, Breckterfield entered the coaching profession. After three years as a volunteer and graduate assistant coach at Oregon State (2006-08), he left Corvallis for a defensive line coach position at FCS Weber State in 2009. From there, he made stops at Montana, UCLA, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Washington, and most recently Baylor, where he has coached since 2024.

Working with Baylor head coach Dave Aranda since their time together at Wisconsin, the duo have utilized a 3-4 defense, and Breckterfield’s return to Corvallis might signal scheme changes in the Beavers’ front seven.