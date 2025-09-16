Oregon State Beavers Add Ex-Florida State Seminoles DB Conrad Hussey
So far this season, the Oregon State Beavers’ pass defense has surrendered 31 first downs (97th), 273.7 passing yards per game (117th), and 7 passing touchdowns (tied for 3rd last in FBS).
Yesterday, they received much needed help. Former Florida State defensive back Conrad Hussey enrolled at Oregon State - majoring in Digital Communication Arts - and joined their 2025 football roster.
Ranked four stars by multiple recruiting services, the Sunrise Florida native rose to prominence after back-to-back stellar seasons at national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School. In 2021, Hussey snagged four interceptions. In 2022 - despite opposing offenses avoiding him - he managed to grab three interceptions, a forced fumble, and five pass breakups.
Hussey signed with Florida State’s 2023 class and played right away as a true freshman, starting one game and appearing in all fourteen games. For his efforts, he earned the Devaughn Darling Award as Florida State’s top freshman defender.
In 2024, injuries held Hussey back: he played in ten games with three starts, recording eighteen tackles.
The 6’0” 200 pound safety was poised for a breakout year in 2025, until Hussey got into a physical altercation with a Florida State assistant coach in early August. That same day, Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White shared his thoughts with Tallahassee-area media “It’s unacceptable. We all need to understand that we’re on the same page, what’s asked of us and what the expectations are. Either guys do it or they don’t. And it’s not right if you don’t.”. Less than twenty-four hours later, Hussey was jettisoned from Florida State’s program.
Hussey, a junior, is eligible to play right away. However, it is unsure at the time of this publication whether Hussey will see game snaps in 2025. His official page on the Oregon State football roster shows that he will wear the #12 jersey, which is currently worn by injured Beavers safety Tyrice Ivy Jr.