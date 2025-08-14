Veteran DB reportedly dismissed from Florida State due to altercation with assistant coach
Earlier this week, Florida State announced the dismissal of junior safety Conrad Hussey. The move raised some eyebrows with the season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide just over two weeks away.
Head coach Mike Norvell didn't offer much of an explanation for Hussey's departure on Wednesday, simply confirming he's no longer with the program.
"He's [Hussey] been dismissed from the team," Norvell said a few days ago. "Obviously grateful for the time we've been able to be together. At the end of the day, it's a decision that was made."
This could lead to a deeper issue for Florida State, as a recent report claimed Hussey was dismissed due to an altercation with an assistant coach that turned physical.
Conrad Hussey Reportedly Had 'Physical Altercation' With An Assistant Coach
According to CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello, Hussey and an assistant coach got into it during a recent practice. The situation wasn't a good look for either party.
The coach wasn't identified by Marcello. Florida State has two coachings manning the back end this season; defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and safeties coach Evan Cooper.
"My sourcing down in Tallahassee tells me that Conrad Hussey had a physical altercation with a position coach at Florida State which led to him being no longer with the program," Marcello said. "As one source told me, it wasn't a good look for Conrad Hussey and it also wasn't a good look for the position coach."
"We say all that to say this, you guys have probably seen Mike Norvell this offseason talk a lot about how the attitude, the demeanor of the team last season was not all congealing together," Marcello added. "They didn't really want it. He's just come out and said that. They were 2-10, he said we had to go in, kind of rebuild the roster, and bring guys in that would buy into our vision."
To this point, Florida State hasn't commented on the situation.
Maturity was a problem for Hussey throughout his time with the Seminoles, especially over the past year. He just couldn't get out of his own way.
Hussey Didn't Live Up To His Potential At Florida State
A blue-chip prospect in the 2023 class, Hussey was expected to become a key piece in Florida State's defensive backfield. His talent was evident during his first season with the program as he made an impact off the bench, totaling 22 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, and an interception.
However, Hussey fell off a cliff this past season with a major sophomore slump. His playing time dwindled throughout the campaign, and by the end of 2024, he'd been passed up in the rotation by redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland and redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker.
In what was somewhat of a surprise, Hussey stuck around at Florida State this offseason. There were hopes he could get it together but that never came to fruition.
Hussey will have three years of eligibility remaining to play two at his next stop.
