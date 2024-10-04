Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Keys To Victory vs. Colorado State Rams

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) takes the snap during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
If the Oregon State Beavers want to improve their 2024 record to 4-1, they'll have to get through a 2-2 Colorado State team this weekend at Reser Stadium. If they want to do that, they'll have to key in on a few specific aspects of the game, in all three phases.

Here are the keys to victory for Trent Bray's team against Jay Norvell's Rams.

Expect a Balanced Attack From CSU

Colorado State's two wins have come against winless teams and scored a total of nine points over their two losses. So, it's tough to say whether or not they're achieving the things they want on the offensive side of the ball. While the Rams have found some success running the ball with 4.8 yards per carry, their best offensive player is undoubtedly wide receiver and All-American receiver Tory Horton, who averaged 94.7 receiving yards per game in 2023. The Beavs' defense will need to be ready for both methods of attack.

Take Some Play-Action Shots

Jay Norvell noted in his media availability this week that the Rams' biggest defense focus for this game is on Oregon State's rushing attack, which averages 267.75 yards per contest. Ryan Gunderson and Gevani McCoy can use that to their advantage. The Beavs have not really needed McCoy to be a star quarterback this season, and they probably won't again on Saturday. However, there's so much focus on shutting down Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson, that some opportunities to take some deep play-action shots should present themselves. A few of those did come through in the Idaho State and San Diego State contests.

Keep Dominating on Money Downs

Defensive coaches often refer to third and fourth down situations as "Money Downs." The Beavers have been very good on those downs to start the year. Oregon State have yet to allow a fourth-down conversion and have allowed opponents to convert only 36% of third down attempts. It's played a very big role in their early success this season.

