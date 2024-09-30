3 Things We Learned About Oregon State Football Opponents During The Bye Week
The Oregon State Beavers were idle this week, but several of their future opponents were not. If any Beaver fans followed our recommendations and checked out some of those games, they likely made a few key observations.
Here are three key takeaways from this past weekend's college football schedule as they pertain to the teams Oregon State will meet in the coming week.
Jeanty's Heisman Case Builds
The Broncos handled business against Washinton State, particularly, in the second half, on the way to a 45-24 win. Running back Ashton Jeanty, already off to another strong start, cemented himself as the best running back in the nation with 259 yards and four touchdowns, averaging ten yards per carry. Jeanty currently has +1000 odds to win the Heisman on BetMGM, the fourth-best odds behind Travis Hunter, Cameron Ward, and Jalen Milroe.
UNLV Are Probably Going to Be Fine
Last week, UNLV's starting quarterback Matthew Sluka left the team over a dispute with the coaching staff and the university regarding NIL payments. In his stead, another veteran FCS transfer Hajj-Malik Williams threw three touchdowns and led a 59-14 win over Fresno State. Offensively, they looked as if they hadn't missed a step, on top of making some critical plays on special teams and defense. The Rebels are ranked in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. Oregon State hosts UNLV in three weeks.
Air Force Might Just Be Bad This Year
It's a long season, but Air Force football (1-3) just doesn't look like as formidable as it has in years past. The Falcons dropped their third game in a row over the weekend, this time to a previously winless Wyoming team 31-19. After finishing near the top of FBS in rushing prodcution the last several years, Air Force are currently outside the top 50 with 176.8 yards per game.
