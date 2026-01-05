Oregon State Defensive Line Coach Inoke Breckterfield Makes Lateral Move

Hopefully, Inoke Breckterfield packed lightly. Mere weeks removed from official confirmation of the Oregon State alum's return to his alma mater, JaMarcus Shephard's defensive line coach is headed out.

First reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel and then officially announced by Breckterfield's new employer, Breckterfield will join Morgan Scalley's staff at Utah. The longtime defensive line coach will take that role in Salt Lake City.

Breckterfield's playing days at Oregon State earned acclaim both regionally and nationally; in 1998, the senior defensive end won the Pac-10's Morris Trophy as the league's top defensive lineman, and he was named to the Associated Press All-American third team.

After Breckterfield's final Oregon State snaps, the Hawaii native finished his collegiate career as the Beavers' all-time leader in tackles (55.5), and sacks (19.5). From there, the standout defensive lineman spent five seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts (1999-00) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2001-03).

In 2006, Breckterfield returned to his alma mater as a volunteer coach. Over the following two years, he served on Mike Riley's staff as a graduate assistant. In 2009, Breckterfield left Oregon State for a defensive line coaching position at FCS Weber State. From there, his career took him to Montana (2010), UCLA (2011), Pittsburgh (2012-14), Wisconsin (2015-20), Vanderbilt (2021), Washington (2022-23), Baylor (2024-25), and then back to ol' O-S-U for the past three weeks.

Breckterfield's new role at Utah exemplifies the chaotic game of musical chairs unfolding at coaching staffs across America. First, college football's elder statesman Kyle Whittingham stepped down on December 12th. Two weeks later, Whittingham accepted the vacant head coaching job at Michigan. Then on New Years Day, Utes' defensive line coach Lewis Powell joined his old boss in Ann Arbor. Shortly afterwards, new Utah head coach Morgan Scalley approached Breckterfield.

As of the time of this publication, it is not known who JaMarcus Shephard will hire to coach Oregon State's defensive line.