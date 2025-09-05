Oregon State Transfer Jeremiah Noga Talks First Game in a Washington State Uniform
One of the newest pieces of Washington State's offense this season is a name that will be familiar to Pac-12 fans.
Wide receiver Jeremiah Noga played the previous four seasons with the Oregon State Beavers before joining WSU this offseason. In his WSU debut against Idaho this past Saturday, Noga caught six passes on seven targets for 55 yards, making him WSU's second-leading receiver.
Following a WSU practice this week, Noga spoke to local media about the beginning of his time in a crimson uniform.
Watch the full media availability below.
MORE: Assessing Jaxon Potter's Washington State Debut
-On playing at Gesa Field in a WSU Uniform for the first time:
"Man, it was amazing being out there and being with like a new team, being with a new family. It was great. They accepted me here, the fans and team, everybody here in Cougar country accepted me. So, it was really amazing being out there having the fans yell for you and not against you. So, it was cool not being the guy getting things thrown at you. I don't want to say the name."
-On his performance in his first game:
"I did all right. I can be better. I can be better, for sure. It's hard for me to look at the three plays and be super happy with, myself with the big plays, you know. I'm more of the type of guy to look at myself and see my, you know minuses and I'm like, dang, how do I fix that instead of the good play I just did. So, when I come on the sideline or watch film the next day, it's more of me trying to fix the negative things instead of the big things. You know, try to get better each day."
-On the positivity of the coaching staff and the team at-large:
"The guys here want everyone to succeed. There's no negativity. You know, cancers and negativity, they they bring the team down. So, us being positive, us being supportive for each other, is really going to help us. You know, we watched Steve Nash who won the MVP for the NBA one year. He had the most touches. And we're not talking about basketball. We're talking about to his teammates, to his coaches, to everybody. So, you know, we're trying to do that here by supporting everybody, high-fiving, slapping butts, whatever, slapping helmets, just trying to support everyone in any way we can."
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI