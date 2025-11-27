Oregon State Finalist Brent Vigen Stays at Montana State
Over the weekend, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen flew into Portland for an interview with the movers & shakers who will select Oregon State's next head football coach.
Now, Vigen is no longer a candidate for the job. Earlier today the reigning Big Sky conference champion head coach announced a contract extension with Montana State, keeping him in Bozeman for the foreseeable future.
Vigen's full statement reads as follows: "I've spoken with Athletic Director Leon Costello, and I'm incredibly grateful for the continued support from Montana State University and Bobcat Athletics. Their commitment to making meaningful investments in our football program positions us for long-term success. I'm honored for the opportunity to keep leading this team and to continue this journey as the head football coach."
As recently as this morning, the three-time Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year award-winner was believed to be a finalist for Oregon State's opening. Instead, he will stay at Montana State with his eldest son Jake, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman, and his middle son Grant, a true freshman backup quarterback. The Bobcats are poised for an FCS national championship run, currently holding the #2 seed in the playoffs.
Alabama Crimson Tide man of many hats JaMarcus Shephard, currently a co-offensive coordinator/pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach, reportedly interviewed for the Oregon State opening over the weekend.