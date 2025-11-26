$3.3 million SEC assistant emerges as lead candidate for Oregon State Beavers job
Flying somewhat under the radar, Oregon State are one of the many programs holding an open college football coaching position. The Beavers simply had to fire head coach Trent Bray after the team lost seven straight games to open the year and have been on the market ever since, even winning a couple of games since the change. This week, reports surfaced that OSU is down to just two options for the program's new leader.
Ryan Clarke and The Oregonian executed some fine reporting this week on the Oregon State head coaching search, with Clarke writing on Wednesday that, barring a late change, the Beavers are locked in on a pair of names: "Sources on the periphery of the coaching search told The Oregonian/OregonLive that OSU is down to two finalists: Montana State coach Brent Vigen, and Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard."
Those sleuths with The Oregonian also placed both of those candidates at the Portland, OR airport recently: "We caught up with Vigen at Portland International Airport on Sunday," Clarke added. "He would not say the purpose of his visit. Multiple reports indicate Shephard also landed in Portland this week for a possible interview."
Brent Vigen is a first-time head coach with the Montana State Bobcats at the FCS level, an endeavor he took on in 2021. Prior, Vigen coached in a slew of roles on the offensive side of the football over 16 total seasons at North Dakota State. Then, about 10 years ago, Vigen took on the FBS ranks and served as Wyoming offensive coordinator from 2014 through 2020, helping develop current Buffalo Bills star and NFL MVP Josh Allen into a first round pick back in 2018.
On the other hand, JaMarcus Shephard is a career assistant but helps lead the Alabama Crimson Tide offense right now. Ryan Grubb is the longtime play caller underneath head coach Kalen DeBoer and came over with him from Washington to 'Bama, and so did Shephard. He, Grubb and DeBoer have been an effective three-man unit coaching offense across the country — and at the highest levels of the sport over the last couple of seasons.
Before linking up with the other two men at Washington, Shephard spent a number of years in various positions, on the offensive side of the football, under Jeff Brohm both at Purdue and Western Kentucky — and that's another head coach known for creative and efficient offenses, evidenced by what he's done at Louisville, most of all. You see, everywhere JaMarcus Shephard has coached, good offenses have seemed to come with him.
The Alabama assistant is currently making $1.1 million per year as part of his initial deal after joining the Tide last season and is set to make that salary through February of 2027, making it a deal worth $3.3 million total before any bonuses. Bob Vigen at Montana State reportedly inked an extension in the last year, paying him a salary slightly under $300,000.