Oregon State Football Adjusts Future Series With Idaho Vandals
Back in 2022, Oregon State football signed a contract with the Idaho Vandals for a contest between the two programs to take place on September 2, 2028, at Reser Stadium.
Fbschedules.com reported this week that the two sides have agreed to push that game by a week to Saturday, September 9, 2028. OSU will still pay Idaho a fee of $675,000 to participate in the contest.
In addition to this adjustment, Oregon State and Idaho have agreed to an additional game in 2032. A payout/contract for that game will be determined at a later date.
MORE: State of the Beavs: What To Know For Oregon State Football's 2025 Season Opener
The Beavers and the Vandals have not met since 2021, when Chance Nolan threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns, with B.J. Baylor adding two touchdowns in a 42-0 OSU victory. The Beavers lead the all-time series 38-6.
Oregon State's 2025 season opens this Saturday, August 30 against Cal. This kicks off the second campaign under the direction of head coach Trent Bray, who led the Beavers to a 5-7 record in 2024.
Idaho kick off their own season the same day against the Washington State Cougars in Pullman. They enter their first season under the direction of head coach Thomas Ford, who spent the 2024 season on Bray's staff as the Beavers' running backs coach.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Check out the latest episode!