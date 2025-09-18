Oregon State Football: Best Bets @ Oregon Ducks - Spread, Over/Under, Props
It's been a brutal start to the season for the Oregon State Beavers, who find themselves in an 0-3 hole. They'll face what will most-likely be their toughest test of the year on Saturday with a short trip to Autzen Stadium to play the No. 5 Oregon Ducks.
Trent Bray has his work cut out for him in a week where his future is being called into question by both local and national pundits.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.
Spread: Oregon State +35.5 (-106), Oregon -35.5 (-106) Point Total: O/U 56.5 (O: -105, U: -115) Moneyline: Not Offered
Oregon To Win By Shutout: +600
Oregon Total Points: Over 45.5 (-110), Under 45.5 (-120)
Oregon State Total Points: Over 9.5 (-136), Under 9.5 (+102)
First Half Winner: Oregon State (+1800), Oregon (-8000)
First Half Total: Over 30.5 (-130), Under 30.5 (+106)
First Half Spread: Oregon State +20.5 (+104), Oregon -20.5 (-128)
First Quarter Spread: Oregon State +7.5 (-118), Oregon -7.5 (-106)
First Quarter Point Total: Over 13.5 (-130), Under 13.5 (+104)
Oregon to Score 50+ Points: +150
Moneyline/Total Points Parlay: Oregon to win & Over 57.5 Points (-105), Oregon to win & Under 57.5 Points (-125)
Spread/Total Points Parlay: Oregon State +34.5 & Over 57.5 Points (+500), Oregon State +34.5 & Under 57.5 Points (+175), Oregon -34.5 & Over 57.5 Points (+170), Oregon -34.5 & Under 57.5 Points (+350)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.