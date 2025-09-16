Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: What Should Oregon State Football Look Like Following 0-3 Start?

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State's Skyler Thomas intercepts a pass against Texas Tech during a non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Oregon State Beavers are 0-3 to start the 2025 football season and most aren't optimistic about their chances this week against an Oregon team that looks primed for another run to the College Football Playoff.

This week, your host Matt Bagley dives into what went wrong for the Beavers in a 45-14 loss to a very good Texas Tech team. Are the Beavers making any progress on offense or defense?

This brings us to this week's big picture question: what should Oregon State football look like moving forward? Since the Beavers put forth bad performances in winnable games against Cal and Fresno State, fans across the state and country are having doubts about the potential of the program under Trent Bray. Bagley also weighs in on that question about the Beavs' leader with the regular season 25% over.

All that, plus the top five college football games games you should watch this weekend. Go Beavs

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

