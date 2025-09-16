State of the Beavs: What Should Oregon State Football Look Like Following 0-3 Start?
The Oregon State Beavers are 0-3 to start the 2025 football season and most aren't optimistic about their chances this week against an Oregon team that looks primed for another run to the College Football Playoff.
This week, your host Matt Bagley dives into what went wrong for the Beavers in a 45-14 loss to a very good Texas Tech team. Are the Beavers making any progress on offense or defense?
This brings us to this week's big picture question: what should Oregon State football look like moving forward? Since the Beavers put forth bad performances in winnable games against Cal and Fresno State, fans across the state and country are having doubts about the potential of the program under Trent Bray. Bagley also weighs in on that question about the Beavs' leader with the regular season 25% over.
All that, plus the top five college football games games you should watch this weekend. Go Beavs
