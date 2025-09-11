Oregon State Football: Best Bets @ Texas Tech - Spread, Over/Under, Props
The Oregon State Beavers head into the third week of the season with an 0-2 record. The road doesn't get any easier this week with a road date against the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Trent Bray's squad are underdogs by more than three touchdowns in Saturday's matchup, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on FOX.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.
Spread: Oregon State +24.5 (-115), Texas Tech -24.5 (-105) Point Total: O/U 61.5 (O: -110, U: -110) Moneyline: Oregon State +1200, Texas Tech -3000
Team Specials: 4+ TDs to be scored in Each Half (+150), 1+ Receiving TDs to be Scored in Each Quarter (+360), 1+ Rush TDs to be Scored in Each Quarter 9 (+420), Both Teams to Score in Every Quarter (+650), Oregon State to Not Score a TD (+700), Each Team to Score 1+ TDs in Each Quarter (+1800)
Anytime Touchdown Scorers: J'Koby Williams - Texas Tech (-270), Cameron Dickey - Texas Tech (-210), Anthony Hankerson - Oregon State (-160), Adam Hill - Texas Tech (-135), Reggie Virgil - Texas Tech (-135)
Player Passing Yards: Behren Morton - Texas Tech - O/U 278.5 (O:-114, U:-114), Maalik Murphy - Oregon State - O/U 212.5 (O:-114, U:-114)
Player Passing TDs: Behren Morton - Texas Tech - O/U 2.5 (O: -122, U:-108), Maalik Murphy - Oregon State - O/U 1.5 (O: +178, U:-245)
Moneyline/Total Points Parlay: Oregon State to win & Over 61.5 Points (+3000), Oregon State to win & Under 61.5 Points (+2200), Texas Tech to win & Over 61.5 Points (+100), Texas Tech to win & Under 61.5 Points (+100)
