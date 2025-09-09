Time, Network for Oregon State/Oregon Football Rivalry Game Announced
One of this football season’s key questions has been answered: when will the Beavers play the Ducks?
When season tickets went on sale this past offseason, no broadcast network or kickoff time for the rivalry game formerly known as the Civil War were announced.
That changed Monday morning, when both Oregon & Oregon State athletic departments announced that their storied rivalry - which extends to a 129th game on September Saturday 20th - will kick off at noon on Big Ten Network.
MORE: Oregon State's Top Offensive Performers against Fresno State
While both schools are believed to be working behind the scenes to renew the rivalry beyond 2025, next weekend’s matchup is currently the last scheduled rivalry game for the foreseeable future.
Oregon is currently one of the nation’s top teams, with a #4 ranking in the AP media poll and a #5 ranking in the AFCA coaches poll. They also have the momentum in the rivalry. Last season, Dan Lanning’s Ducks left Reser Stadium with a thunderous 49-14 win, their 2nd consecutive rivalry win and their 7th out of the last 10 meetings.
Big Ten Network is available on popular television streaming platforms like YoutubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and Fubo. It is also available to Comcast XFinity cable subscribers, and DirectTV & Dish Network satellite subscribers. More information can be found at the Big Ten’s Channel Finder page.
