Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Air Force - Spread, Over/Under, Props
The Oregon State Beavers are desperate for a win this week, bringing a 4-5 record into a road game against the Air Force Falcons. Saturday's contest, in which the Beavers are slight favorites, is scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 PM PT on CBS Sports Network.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.
Spread: Oregon State -2.5 (-115), Air Force +2.5 (-105) Point Total: O/U 44.5 (O: -110, U:-110) Moneyline: Oregon State (-142), Air Force (+120)
First To Score: Oregon State (-140), Air Force (+110)
Longest Touchdown: Oregon State (-130), Neither (+1800), Air Force (-110)
Total Touchdowns: Over 5 (-110), Under 5 (-120)
Overtime: Yes (+1200), No (-20000)
Oregon State Total Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-125), Under 2.5 (-110)
Air Force Team Total Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (+110), Under 2.5 (-155)
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Week 12 - Oregon State Football @ Air Force: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
State of the Beavs: What is the future of Oregon State Football? + Beavs Basketball Has Begun
WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Final Stretch of Oregon State's Football Season
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.