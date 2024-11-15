Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Air Force - Spread, Over/Under, Props

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleader performs during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleader performs during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers are desperate for a win this week, bringing a 4-5 record into a road game against the Air Force Falcons. Saturday's contest, in which the Beavers are slight favorites, is scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 PM PT on CBS Sports Network.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.

Spread: Oregon State -2.5 (-115), Air Force +2.5 (-105) Point Total: O/U 44.5 (O: -110, U:-110) Moneyline: Oregon State (-142), Air Force (+120)

First To Score: Oregon State (-140), Air Force (+110)

Longest Touchdown: Oregon State (-130), Neither (+1800), Air Force (-110)

Total Touchdowns: Over 5 (-110), Under 5 (-120)

Overtime: Yes (+1200), No (-20000)

Oregon State Total Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-125), Under 2.5 (-110)

Air Force Team Total Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (+110), Under 2.5 (-155)

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Week 12 - Oregon State Football @ Air Force: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines

State of the Beavs: What is the future of Oregon State Football? + Beavs Basketball Has Begun

WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Final Stretch of Oregon State's Football Season

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football