Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs. Cal - Spread, Over/Under, Props
The wait for Oregon State's 2025 football season to begin is finally over. Trent Bray's Beavers host the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday, August 30 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN (Radio on the Varsity Network). Both teams are looking to start the season with some positive momentum and a 1-0 record.
The Beavers are slight favorites, but will require their best effort against another Justin Willcox squad looking to be competitive in the ACC this year. The Beavers will once again heavily rely on a strong running game, fronted by Anthony Hankerson, but will also have the benefit of an experienced transfer quarterback in former Duke Blue Devil and Texas Longhorn Maalik Murphy.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.
Spread: California +1.5 (-108), Oregon State -1.5 (-112) Point Total: O/U 49.5 (O: -112, U: -108) Moneyline: Oregon State -120, California +100
Anthony Hankerson To Score First Touchdown: +300
Trent Walker To Score First Touchdown: +800
Trent Walker To Score Any Time: +105
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele To Score First Touchdown: +2500
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele To Score Any Time: +390
Maalik Murphy To Score First Touchdown: +2500
Maalik Murphy To Score Any Time: +450
No Touchdown Scorer: +12000
Cal Team Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-160), Under 2.5 (+125)
Oregon State Team Touchdowns: Over 3.5 (+130), Under 3.5 (-170)
Total Touchdowns: Over 6 (-125), Under 6 (-105)
Total Touchdowns Exact: 6 (+340), 5 (+360), 7 (+370), 4 (+500), 8 (+550), 3 (+900), 9 (+900), 10+ (+950), 2 (+2200), 1 (+5000), 0 (+8000)
