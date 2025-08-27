Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs. Cal - Spread, Over/Under, Props

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts to a defensive stop on fourth down during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts to a defensive stop on fourth down during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The wait for Oregon State's 2025 football season to begin is finally over. Trent Bray's Beavers host the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday, August 30 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN (Radio on the Varsity Network). Both teams are looking to start the season with some positive momentum and a 1-0 record.

The Beavers are slight favorites, but will require their best effort against another Justin Willcox squad looking to be competitive in the ACC this year. The Beavers will once again heavily rely on a strong running game, fronted by Anthony Hankerson, but will also have the benefit of an experienced transfer quarterback in former Duke Blue Devil and Texas Longhorn Maalik Murphy.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.

MORE: WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Talks Week 1 Game Against Cal

Spread: California +1.5 (-108), Oregon State -1.5 (-112) Point Total: O/U 49.5 (O: -112, U: -108) Moneyline: Oregon State -120, California +100

Anthony Hankerson To Score First Touchdown: +300

Trent Walker To Score First Touchdown: +800

Trent Walker To Score Any Time: +105

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele To Score First Touchdown: +2500

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele To Score Any Time: +390

Maalik Murphy To Score First Touchdown: +2500

Maalik Murphy To Score Any Time: +450

No Touchdown Scorer: +12000

Cal Team Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-160), Under 2.5 (+125)

Oregon State Team Touchdowns: Over 3.5 (+130), Under 3.5 (-170)

Total Touchdowns: Over 6 (-125), Under 6 (-105)

Total Touchdowns Exact: 6 (+340), 5 (+360), 7 (+370), 4 (+500), 8 (+550), 3 (+900), 9 (+900), 10+ (+950), 2 (+2200), 1 (+5000), 0 (+8000)

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Have you checked out State of the Beavs?

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Check out the latest episode!

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football