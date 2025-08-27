WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Talks Week 1 Game Against Cal
The Oregon State Beavers kick off their 2025 football season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT against the Cal Bears. It's the first game of the second season of Trent Bray's time as the Beavers' head coach.
Ahead of that matchup, Bray met with local media in Corvallis to discuss his team's development and preparation. Watch the full 15-minute presser below.
HIGHLIGHTS
- "Our team's extremely excited to get playing the quality of opponent that we're playing to start the season. Very excited about a lot of new faces on both sides for Cal and for us. Some people we're familiar with though that that we played against in the past, but we're excited to get rolling and excited to have a first game with with this much on the line."
- "I think from a from a prep standpoint, it's business as usual. Very excited, both players and coaches. We're excited about the team we got, the talent we have, the group of young men that are on this team and we're excited to go out there and get a chance to showcase it really for the first time."
- "I think Cal since [Justin Wilcox]'s been there has been, you know, they've been very good on defense. That's always been a consistent thing with Cal. And then, you know, over the last couple years, they've tried to create and they've had some good quarterback play. They got a young kid starting for him right now but he's a very talented player we know through recruiting. And so I think those kind of staples of what his teams are will be what we see on Saturday."
-"I think we're definitely deeper than we were a year ago at just about every position. I like our
depth. I think we got guys outside of just the starting group that can come in and play winning football and can do some really good things. So, that's just going to help you not onlymthe first game, but as the season goes on."
-"I think you're preparing for what they do schematically. Who the quarterback is matters a little bit as far as his tendency and you can watch him, you know, now it's high school, but you watch the way [Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele] reacts to, you know, rush and how he likes to escape and, you know, what he's good at, what are his strengths and weaknesses. But as far as game planning, getting ready to win,you're preparing for what Cal does and how they're going to try to attack you. Both through formations, motions, those kind of things."